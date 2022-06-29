San Beda adds European coaches to shortlist, says source

MANILA, Philippines – Will San Beda tap a foreign coach when the 98th NCAA basketball season unfolds on September 10?

This was the new plot twist in the ongoing saga in the Lions’ search for a new mentor as there were reports that two European coaches have been added to their shortlist as a potential successor to Boyet Fernandez.

A reliable source told The STAR that the two international coaches now being considered have experience coaching their respective national teams and the pro leagues abroad.

The same insider, however, did not mention the new names added to the shortlist that included former San Beda mentor Frankie Lim, Yuri Escueta, and former Letran, La Salle and University of Santo Tomas mentor Aldin Ayo.

Former PBA star Jojo Lastimosa was also earlier consider but his appointment as new TNT manager early this month may have removed him from the possible choices.

“Both are pro coaches and former national coaches. But there are still a couple of local coaches still in contention,” the source told The STAR Wednesday.

The selection process was being done by no less than the Manny V. Pangilinan group of companies, which bankrolls the campaign of the Lions.

Interestingly, it was the same group that has tapped a foreign coach in American-Kiwi Tab Baldwin to handle the Ateneo Eagles in the UAAP.