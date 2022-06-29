PBA solidifies ties with KBL, Japan B. League

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, EASL ambassador Ron Artest, EASL CEO Matt Beyer, KBL chief Kim Hee Ok and Japan B.League chairman Shinji Shimada grace the official draw for the inaugural EASL tourney at the Shangri-La The Fort Manila yesterday.

MANIA, Philippines – The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is set to work with the Korean Basketball League (KBL) and Japan B. League to firm up ties and exchange ideas for the further development of their respective leagues.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said he will sit down with counterparts from neighboring leagues in KBL commissioner Kim Hee Ok and B. League chairman Shinji Shimada after their first encounter during the official draw of the East Asia Super League featuring their leagues as founding members.

Marcial actually had already an initial discussion with the KBL while he and PBA officials will travel to Japan in September for a series of agenda including technology development on officiating and the possibility of a player exchange program.

“Nagkaroon na kami ng pag-uusap two months ago. Ngayon, doon kami magfa-finalize,” said Marcial, noting that a cooperation with neighboring leagues has already been floated in the past by former PBA commissioner Noli Eala before coming into fruition through EASL.

“Hindi lang natutuloy dati kasi walang point person. Ngayon nagawa ng EASL. Magandang usapan. Malaking opportunity itong EASL para sa lahat ng liga sa Asya na magkasama-sama,” he added.

Also set to be tackled is the recent, fast-growing transfer of Filipino players under the Asian Player Quota program to the overseas leagues, including PBA stalwarts Kiefer Ravena and Ray Parks to Japan.

“Malamang pag-uusapan iyon. Maganda ‘yun (na mapag-usapan). Tingnan natin kung paano,” Marcial added, reiterating the league’s willingness to explore all efforts and innovations for its further development.

Included in those plans is the return of Asian imports following its noble introduction in the 2015 and 2016 PBA Governor’s Cup, way before the B. League and KBL sign Asian players under their new programs.

With the relationship between leagues expected to only strengthen, entry of guest teams is also a possibility with the Bay Area Dragons from Greater China (Hong Kong) as the first team to make it for the 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

“Open tayo sa lahat,” beamed Marcial.