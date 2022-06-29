^

Sports

Gilas faces New Zealand, India in upcoming FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Philstar.com
June 29, 2022 | 4:08pm
Gilas faces New Zealand, India in upcoming FIBA World Cup Qualifiers
Thirdy Ravena joins the rest of Gilas Pilipinas against New Zealand and India in the upcoming FIBA games.
Released

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos can cheer for Gilas Pilipinas as leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) brings the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers hardcourt action closer to basketball fans through the Smart GigaPlay App.

The 11-man national basketball team, composed of Kiefer Ravena, Dwight Ramos, RJ Abarrientos, Carl Tamayo, SJ Belangel, Geo Chiu, Francis “Lebron” Lopez, William Navarro, Dave Ildefonso, Rhenz Abando, and Kevin Quiambao will go against the New Zealand team on June 30, 3:30 p.m., at the EventFinda Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand. This will be followed by a game against India on July 3, 7 p.m., at the Mall of Asia in Pasay, Metro Manila. 

“We are a hundred percent behind the whole Gilas team as they take a step closer to our end goal: to be able to make our country proud. This is also an important window for us as we are preparing to host the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2023 with Japan and Indonesia. We wish the team the very best as they show the world the heart and fighting spirit of Filipinos,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT and Smart President and CEO.  

Panlilio also serves as the Chairman of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 local organizing committee, Second Vice President of FIBA Asia Central Board, and President of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Smart is a global partner of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The global event will be jointly hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, with its final phase to be held here in Manila in August next year.

“Smart empowers Filipinos to do more with the Philippines’ fastest mobile data network. As a basketball-loving nation, we are here to enable our customers cheer for Gilas Pilipinas even when they are on the go and on their mobile phones,” said Francis Flores, Head of Consumer Business Group – Individual at Smart.

Subscribers can enjoy the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers live free of streaming charges for a limited time on the GigaPlay App.

Smart’s coverage of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers adds to GigaPlay App's lineup of top-notch sports content, which includes the streaming of the UAAP, NBA, PBA, PVL and VNL games. 

GigaPlay is powered by Smart, the country’s fastest 5G mobile network, as reported by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

FIBA

FIBA ASIA

FIBA WORLD CUP

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS

SMART

THIRDY RAVENA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-NBA star Artest wants Fil-Am son to play for Gilas Pilipinas

Ex-NBA star Artest wants Fil-Am son to play for Gilas Pilipinas

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
During the group draw of the East Asia Super League, where Artest is an ambassador, the 42-year-old spoke of his connection...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao-McGregor boxing clash impossible for now

Pacquiao-McGregor boxing clash impossible for now

7 hours ago
If Conor McGregor ends up in another lucrative showdown with Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao would have to wait if he...
Sports
fbtw

Doors wide open for Kai

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
After missing out on the NBA draft last week, Kai Sotto is now exploring his options for the future and it’s a wide open road to lead him to where he wants to end up. Kai’s dream is to play in the NBA....
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret settles for 3rd in regional tiff, misses out on Valorant Masters

Team Secret settles for 3rd in regional tiff, misses out on Valorant Masters

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
Though Team Secret will not be representing the country in the Valorant Masters, there is still a chance for the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
'We're not finished': Dominant Gilas girls stay locked in ahead of semis bid

'We're not finished': Dominant Gilas girls stay locked in ahead of semis bid

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
After bagging an outright semifinals berth owing to their 3-0 demolition of Group A in their group games, Gilas girls standouts...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Asian neighbors can learn from Filipinos' love of basketball, says EASL chief

Asian neighbors can learn from Filipinos' love of basketball, says EASL chief

By Luisa Morales | 36 minutes ago
Throughout the world, Filipinos are known for their passion for basketball.
Sports
fbtw
San Beda adds European coaches to shortlist, says source

San Beda adds European coaches to shortlist, says source

By Joey Villar | 58 minutes ago
Will San Beda tap a foreign coach when the 98th NCAA basketball season unfolds on September 10?
Sports
fbtw
PBA solidifies ties with KBL, Japan B. League

PBA solidifies ties with KBL, Japan B. League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is set to work with the Korean Basketball League (KBL) and Japan B. League to...
Sports
fbtw
Hong Kong team expects tough stint in PBA

Hong Kong team expects tough stint in PBA

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Representing Greater China, the PBA last March welcomed the Dragons, who will also be among their contemporaries in the inaugural...
Sports
fbtw
Superal slows down at the finish, trails by 2 after 68 in Thai LPGA tiff

Superal slows down at the finish, trails by 2 after 68 in Thai LPGA tiff

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Princess Superal failed to match Phaewchiplee Wad’s scorching backside finish with a four-par windup at the front and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with