Superal slows down at the finish, trails by 2 after 68 in Thai LPGA tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal failed to match Phaewchiplee Wad’s scorching backside finish with a four-par windup at the front and fell by two with a 68 at the start of the sixth Thai LPGA Championship 2022 at the Singha Park Golf Club in Khon Kaen, Thailand Wednesday.

Playing on opposite nines, Superal tied Wad at four-under with a three-birdie string from No. 3 but settled for pars in the last four for a 33-35 card, kicking off her backside start with an eagle on the par-5 No. 11.

But the multi-titled ICTSI-backed ace bogeyed the next and yielded another stroke on No. 15 before hitting a birdie on the 16th. She then came through with that birdie-blitz at the front to seize solo second in the B1.2 million, 54-hole championship, the seventh leg of the Thai LPGA.

Wad birdied two of her last three holes, turning in a 34-32 she spiced with a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 No. 10. She made three birdies against a bogey in the first nine holes then birdied No. 12 against a bogey on the next.

Still, it was Superal’s strongest start in the Thai tour, hoping to cap a string of impressive finishes that included a playoff loss to Aunchisa Utama in the fourth Thai LPGA Championship last month.

She also tied for ninth in the Pattaya Ladies Open topped by Chanettee Wannasan last April, placed third in the third Thai LPGA Championship, also last month, and wound up fourth in the fifth Thai LPGA Championship two weeks ago.

“Cess is playing quite solid, with confidence despite coming off a playoff setback last month,” said Superal swing coach Bong Lopez. “It’s just a matter of time — and breaks — before she could nail the elusive win.”

C. Chonnikarn and S. Wannasiry matched 69s while four others, including former Ladies Philippine Golf Tour leg winner W. Ploychompoo, stood another shot farther back at 70s.