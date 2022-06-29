^

Lady Generals keep Lady Pirates at bay for 1st win in NCAA volleyball

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 29, 2022 | 3:01pm
Games Friday
12 p.m. – CSB vs SSCR
2:30 p.m. – Mapua vs San Beda

MANILA, Philippines – Emilio Aguinaldo College pulled the rug from under Lyceum of the Philippines University, 26-28, 25-15, 27-25, 25-17, on Wednesday to register its first win in NCAA Season 97 volleyball at the Paco Arena.

Krizzia Perez went on a spiking clinic and led all scorers with 24 points, including 22 on kills, as the Rodrigo Palmero-coached Lady Generals claimed their first triumph after starting the season with five straight losses.

It was a rejuvenating win for belles from EAC as they celebrated and whopped it up on the court after the game as if they won a championship.

Skipper Catherine Almazan also connected on some crucial hits and wound up with 14 points.

But it was the prolific Perez who took the spotlight on this one after she practically carried the Lady Generals on her shoulders with her relentless forays at the net.

EAC was never really given a chance against LPU before the game as it has absorbed five losses in row while the latter was slowly but surely coming into Final Four form with a solid 3-2 card.

But the Lady Generals showed incredible grit and snatched the win that dealt the Lady Pirates their third setback in as many wins.

Jewel Therese Maglimat and Johna Denise Dolorito paced LPU with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

