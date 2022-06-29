^

Cignal to learn from lessons of past conference in upcoming PVL Invitational

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 29, 2022 | 12:57pm
Cignal to learn from lessons of past conference in upcoming PVL Invitational
Ces Molina and the Cignal HD Spikers
PVL media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Cignal HD Spikers are looking to improve in the upcoming Premier Volleyball League Invitational set to unfurl July 9.

After dazzling in the Open Conference only to fall short in the semifinals, the HD Spikers hope to have a redemption run.

Speaking to the media during the PVL Invitational press conference on Tuesday, Cignal head coach Shaq delos Santos noted that their Open Conference run served as a lesson for all of them.

"I think yung experience namin last conference, magandang ano samin, syempre nakita rin namin yung mga strength namin, yung mga weaknesses," Delos Santos said.

"For us, as a new team, syempre ako, I think yun nga, ngayong taon palang din ako talagang nakakapagestablish ng system ko sa team but yeah, knowing naman our team, yung group namin, sobrang happy kami for them kasi nga syempre, they're always willing na talagang magpush, mag-work hard, and to learn pa more to be good this coming tournament," he added.

The HD Spikers went undefeated in group play before getting unceremoniously dumped by finalists Petro Gazz Angels in three games in the semis.

Though having salvaged a bronze medal finish at the expense of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, Cignal eyes a better showing after the disappointment earlier this year.

"Yun lang yung ano namin, na siguro maovercome lang namin lahat nung mga naging bad experience namin dun sa last conference kasi lesson learned talaga sa amin," said Delos Santos.

The HD Spikers play in the opening game of the conference where seven local clubs will compete in group play in a single round robin format before being joined by two foreign teams in a single round robin semifinal round.

The HD Spikers play the Black Mamba Army in the conference opener on July 9.

