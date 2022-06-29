^

Sports

Iloilo-San Juan, Davao-Caloocan fireworks close out Wesley So Cup inter-division play

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 29, 2022 | 10:01am
Iloilo-San Juan, Davao-Caloocan fireworks close out Wesley So Cup inter-division play

MANILA, Philippines – Save the best for last.

Rivals Iloilo Kisela Knights and San Juan Predators, who have faced each other in all four playoffs of the four conferences of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), will clash Wednesday night in the final day of inter-division play.

The outcome will have bearing in their respective division standings and will stake pride. Plus, they will want that edge should they face each other once more in the win-or-go-home rounds.

The two teams, after all, have dominated PCAP since its inception. And they do have their goals for the end of the ongoing Wesley So Cup of PCAP.

Iloilo is gunning to be the first repeat champion while San Juan is looking to add the Wesley So Cup to its trophy room — the only one missing thus far.

The Kisela Knights currently have the best record in the league with a 20-1 record. San Juan is third in the northern division with a 16-5 slate.

The other huge match in PCAP tonight is between the Davao Chess Eagles and the surging Caloocan LoadManna Knights.

Davao, since its entry into the league in last year’s third conference, has been a powerhouse squad. Currently behind Iloilo at 17-4, the team is looking to win and hoping that San Juan knocks Iloilo down a notch.

Standing in Davao’s way are the LoadManna Knights, who are second (although tied with Pasig) in the North with an 18-3 record. Pasig leads due to won-points, 310.5-299.5.

This has been Caloocan’s best showing in the elimination round and they are hoping that they can translate this into a deep playoff run.

Chess fans can view the matches on streaming via the Facebook page of PCAP as well as on the squads’ respective pages. Match time begins at 7 p.m.

CHESS

PCAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-NBA star Artest wants Fil-Am son to play for Gilas Pilipinas

Ex-NBA star Artest wants Fil-Am son to play for Gilas Pilipinas

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
During the group draw of the East Asia Super League, where Artest is an ambassador, the 42-year-old spoke of his connection...
Sports
fbtw

Doors wide open for Kai

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
After missing out on the NBA draft last week, Kai Sotto is now exploring his options for the future and it’s a wide open road to lead him to where he wants to end up. Kai’s dream is to play in the NBA....
Sports
fbtw
'We're not finished': Dominant Gilas girls stay locked in ahead of semis bid

'We're not finished': Dominant Gilas girls stay locked in ahead of semis bid

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
After bagging an outright semifinals berth owing to their 3-0 demolition of Group A in their group games, Gilas girls standouts...
Sports
fbtw
Inoue eyes undisputed bantamweight title to justify No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking

Inoue eyes undisputed bantamweight title to justify No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking

1 day ago
Japan's Naoya Inoue wants to prove he is worthy of his status as boxing's new pound-for-pound king, by becoming undisputed...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines' top woman fencer appeals for financial aid

Philippines' top woman fencer appeals for financial aid

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Southeast Asian Games fencing gold medalist Samantha Catantan is dreaming the Olympic dream.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Now heavy favorites, Gilas girls put premium on teamwork ahead semis bid

Now heavy favorites, Gilas girls put premium on teamwork ahead semis bid

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Gilas Pilipinas youth girls team will be heading into their semifinals clash with Samoa in the FIBA U16 Women's Asian...
Sports
fbtw
'Motivated' Serena brushes off retirement talk despite Wimbledon defeat

'Motivated' Serena brushes off retirement talk despite Wimbledon defeat

1 hour ago
Serena Williams brushed off any talk of retirement by insisting she is "motivated" to play at the US Open later this year...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao-McGregor boxing clash impossible for now

Pacquiao-McGregor boxing clash impossible for now

1 hour ago
If Conor McGregor ends up in another lucrative showdown with Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao would have to wait if he...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret settles for 3rd in regional tiff, misses out on Valorant Masters

Team Secret settles for 3rd in regional tiff, misses out on Valorant Masters

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Though Team Secret will not be representing the country in the Valorant Masters, there is still a chance for the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala quickly dispatches Chilean foe in W25 Palma del Rio

Alex Eala quickly dispatches Chilean foe in W25 Palma del Rio

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Eala, who is now the highest ranked Southeast Asian in the WTA rankings, quickly disposed of qualifier Jimar Geraldine Gerald...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with