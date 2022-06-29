Iloilo-San Juan, Davao-Caloocan fireworks close out Wesley So Cup inter-division play

MANILA, Philippines – Save the best for last.

Rivals Iloilo Kisela Knights and San Juan Predators, who have faced each other in all four playoffs of the four conferences of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), will clash Wednesday night in the final day of inter-division play.

The outcome will have bearing in their respective division standings and will stake pride. Plus, they will want that edge should they face each other once more in the win-or-go-home rounds.

The two teams, after all, have dominated PCAP since its inception. And they do have their goals for the end of the ongoing Wesley So Cup of PCAP.

Iloilo is gunning to be the first repeat champion while San Juan is looking to add the Wesley So Cup to its trophy room — the only one missing thus far.

The Kisela Knights currently have the best record in the league with a 20-1 record. San Juan is third in the northern division with a 16-5 slate.

The other huge match in PCAP tonight is between the Davao Chess Eagles and the surging Caloocan LoadManna Knights.

Davao, since its entry into the league in last year’s third conference, has been a powerhouse squad. Currently behind Iloilo at 17-4, the team is looking to win and hoping that San Juan knocks Iloilo down a notch.

Standing in Davao’s way are the LoadManna Knights, who are second (although tied with Pasig) in the North with an 18-3 record. Pasig leads due to won-points, 310.5-299.5.

This has been Caloocan’s best showing in the elimination round and they are hoping that they can translate this into a deep playoff run.

Chess fans can view the matches on streaming via the Facebook page of PCAP as well as on the squads’ respective pages. Match time begins at 7 p.m.