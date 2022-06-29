^

Obiena returns from COVID-19 with gold medal win in Sweden tilt

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 29, 2022 | 8:56am
EJ Obiena
Wilma Murto

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena had a victorious return from his COVID-19 infection with a first place finish in the Taby Stavhoppsgala in Sweden on Tuesday (early Wednesday morning, Manila time).

Obiena, who missed out on two earlier competitions in June due to the malady, seemed to be in top form as he ruled the competition, which included 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist Thiago Braz.

Obiena finished with a season-best 5.92m clearance to clinch the top spot in the tiff.

The Filipino, who also won gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games last month in Hanoi, needed only two attempts to clear the height.

His personal best stands at 5.93m. He tried to shatter his own record with tries at 6.01m but failed in three attempts.

Braz, for his part, cleared 5.82m for second place. He attempted 5.92m thrice but was unsuccessful.

Norway's Simen Guttormsen placed third with a personal best result of 5.72m.

Next for Obiena is another competition in Sweden, this time in Stockholm for the Stockholm Diamond League.

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
