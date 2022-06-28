^

Sports

'We're not finished': Dominant Gilas girls stay locked in ahead of semis bid

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 28, 2022 | 7:29pm
'We're not finished': Dominant Gilas girls stay locked in ahead of semis bid
Gilas girls Kristan Yumul (20) and Gabby Ramos (4)
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas youth girls team remain zeroed in on the goal after bulldozing their way through the group stages in the FIBA U16 Women's Asia Cup in Amman, Jordan last week.

After bagging an outright semifinals berth owing to their 3-0 demolition of Group A in their group games, Gilas girls standouts Gabby Ramos and Kristan Yumul know that their mission in Jordan remains far from over.

"I think we do celebrate these wins, obviously, they're a great accomplishment but we do understand there's still more games to go," said Ramos in a media availability held on Monday.

"Still a lot of road ahead so we still have some work to do. Right now, we're enjoying it, but we know it's not done, we know we're not finished," she added.

The Gilas girls have been impressing with convincing wins over Indonesia, Syria and Samoa in their first appearance in the tournametn since 2011.

Now as their goal of winning Division B and getting promoted to the top division of the tiff inches closer, Yumul said that their mentality as a team is keeping them hot and ready for anything.

"Our teammates too are really helping us and keeping us all together," said Yumul.

"We do also like celebrate the wins, again like Gabby said, but we also have a time to focus once we need to, when we need to stay locked in which is what the coaches help us with," she added.

The Gilas girls are on the midst of a two-day break after playing three games in just as many days in Jordan.

They face the winner of the qualification to knockout semifinal game between Kazakhstan and Samoa slated later on Wednesday.

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Inoue eyes undisputed bantamweight title to justify No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking

Inoue eyes undisputed bantamweight title to justify No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking

1 day ago
Japan's Naoya Inoue wants to prove he is worthy of his status as boxing's new pound-for-pound king, by becoming undisputed...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Irving will opt into NBA deal and stay with Nets

Report: Irving will opt into NBA deal and stay with Nets

8 hours ago
Brooklyn star guard Kyrie Irving says he will opt into a $37-million player contract option for next season to remain with...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines' top woman fencer appeals for financial aid

Philippines' top woman fencer appeals for financial aid

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Southeast Asian Games fencing gold medalist Samantha Catantan is dreaming the Olympic dream.
Sports
fbtw
SMB's Fajardo high on Justin Arana's future in PBA

SMB's Fajardo high on Justin Arana's future in PBA

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Count June Mar Fajardo as one of the believers in rookie Justin Arana’s potential as the next big thing in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas to stick with 11-player roster for FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Gilas to stick with 11-player roster for FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas men will not be adding a 12th player to its undermanned roster for the third window of the FIBA World Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ex-NBA star Artest wants Fil-Am son to play for Gilas Pilipinas

Ex-NBA star Artest wants Fil-Am son to play for Gilas Pilipinas

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
During the group draw of the East Asia Super League, where Artest is an ambassador, the 42-year-old spoke of his connection...
Sports
fbtw
FIVB chief lauds Philippine Olympic, volleyball bodies

FIVB chief lauds Philippine Olympic, volleyball bodies

1 hour ago
The president of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) heaped praises for the national federation for its excellent...
Sports
fbtw
PBA chief promises to give EASL rivals a tough challenge&nbsp;

PBA chief promises to give EASL rivals a tough challenge 

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Philippine representatives have yet to be determined with the ongoing 2022 PBA Philippine Cup but Commissioner Willie Marcial...
Sports
fbtw
PVL Invitational to fire off July 9

PVL Invitational to fire off July 9

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
The Premier Volleyball League will hope to ride the momentum of its record-performance in its Open Conference early this year...
Sports
fbtw
Laguna, San Juan on upswing in Wesley So Cup North

Laguna, San Juan on upswing in Wesley So Cup North

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
With every playdate gone by, the traditional powers of the Northern Division of the Professional Chess Association of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with