'We're not finished': Dominant Gilas girls stay locked in ahead of semis bid

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas youth girls team remain zeroed in on the goal after bulldozing their way through the group stages in the FIBA U16 Women's Asia Cup in Amman, Jordan last week.

After bagging an outright semifinals berth owing to their 3-0 demolition of Group A in their group games, Gilas girls standouts Gabby Ramos and Kristan Yumul know that their mission in Jordan remains far from over.

"I think we do celebrate these wins, obviously, they're a great accomplishment but we do understand there's still more games to go," said Ramos in a media availability held on Monday.

"Still a lot of road ahead so we still have some work to do. Right now, we're enjoying it, but we know it's not done, we know we're not finished," she added.

The Gilas girls have been impressing with convincing wins over Indonesia, Syria and Samoa in their first appearance in the tournametn since 2011.

Now as their goal of winning Division B and getting promoted to the top division of the tiff inches closer, Yumul said that their mentality as a team is keeping them hot and ready for anything.

"Our teammates too are really helping us and keeping us all together," said Yumul.

"We do also like celebrate the wins, again like Gabby said, but we also have a time to focus once we need to, when we need to stay locked in which is what the coaches help us with," she added.

The Gilas girls are on the midst of a two-day break after playing three games in just as many days in Jordan.

They face the winner of the qualification to knockout semifinal game between Kazakhstan and Samoa slated later on Wednesday.