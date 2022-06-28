^

Sports

Philippines' top woman fencer appeals for financial aid

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 28, 2022 | 12:39pm
Philippines' top woman fencer appeals for financial aid
Samantha Catantan

MANILA, Philippines – Southeast Asian Games fencing gold medalist Samantha Catantan is dreaming the Olympic dream.

But she would need help.

“We’re asking, looking for help. This is big for fencing because of the ranking points we can earn in the tournament,” said the 20-year-old Catantan, a US NCAA Division I Penn State standout who came close to making the Tokyo Olympics last year.

The country’s top women’s foil fencer is specifically asking for assistance to fund her campaign in the World Fencing Championships slated July 15 to 23 in Cairo, Egypt after her fund request has yet to get a response due to the transition leadership period in the Philippine Sports Commission.

“If it was approved, we’ll not reach out for help because it’ll be funded by the government (PSC),” said Catantan, who delivered the country its only gold in the Hanoi Games.

“But we understand the situation of the PSC,” she added.

Catantan said she is eyeing to earn a ticket in the Paris Olympics by gaining points through the World Championships, World Cups, Asian Championships and other regional events.

In the Asian Championship last June 10-15, Catantan finished 13th overall in women’s foil event.

 “If I’ll not join the tournament, sayang naman po yung points that I got in the AFC,” said Catantan, who is hoping to raise $3,000 to be able to join World Championship — or approximately P156,000.

“That’s why I’m asking for help. I know there are private companies that love sports… that they have not just a soft spot, but the heart to help Filipino athletes like me — dreaming of becoming an Olympian,” she added.

FENCING

SAMANTHA CATANTAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Inoue eyes undisputed bantamweight title to justify No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking

Inoue eyes undisputed bantamweight title to justify No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking

21 hours ago
Japan's Naoya Inoue wants to prove he is worthy of his status as boxing's new pound-for-pound king, by becoming undisputed...
Sports
fbtw
SMB's Fajardo high on Justin Arana's future in PBA

SMB's Fajardo high on Justin Arana's future in PBA

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Count June Mar Fajardo as one of the believers in rookie Justin Arana’s potential as the next big thing in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw

Barriga mulls retirement

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Mark Anthony Barriga may hang up his gloves after losing a unanimous 12-round decision to defending WBO lightflyweight champion Jonathan (Bomba) Gonzalez of Puerto Rico in Kissimmee, Florida, last Friday.
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Cone aware of Miami Heat's 'tough' expectations ahead of NBA Summer League stint

Ginebra's Cone aware of Miami Heat's 'tough' expectations ahead of NBA Summer League stint

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
A long time aspiration for the PBA's winningest coach, Cone is set to fly to the US by Tuesday and will trade his Ginebra...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Irving will opt into NBA deal and stay with Nets

Report: Irving will opt into NBA deal and stay with Nets

2 hours ago
Brooklyn star guard Kyrie Irving says he will opt into a $37-million player contract option for next season to remain with...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Laguna, San Juan on upswing in Wesley So Cup North

Laguna, San Juan on upswing in Wesley So Cup North

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
With every playdate gone by, the traditional powers of the Northern Division of the Professional Chess Association of the...
Sports
fbtw
Serena Williams returns at Wimbledon as Nadal eyes next leg of Slam

Serena Williams returns at Wimbledon as Nadal eyes next leg of Slam

1 hour ago
Serena Williams returns to singles tennis at Wimbledon after a year away as Rafael Nadal begins his quest to win the third...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi seeks redemption in AJGA match play

Malixi seeks redemption in AJGA match play

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Rianne Malixi sets out to erase the stigma of a forgettable stint in a stroke play event last week as she vies in the Polo...
Sports
fbtw
Rizal, Bataan post thrilling wins as MPBL heads to Batangas

Rizal, Bataan post thrilling wins as MPBL heads to Batangas

By Roy Luarca | 2 hours ago
A resurgent Rizal squad foiled Bacoor's final assault while Bataan climbed out of a deep pit to stun Caloocan in a pair of...
Sports
fbtw
Pinays boost FIBA U16 campaign

Pinays boost FIBA U16 campaign

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
The undefeated Gilas Pilipinas girls’ youth team bolstered its Division A promotion bid by clinching an outright semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with