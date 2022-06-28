Laguna, San Juan on upswing in Wesley So Cup North

MANILA, Philippines – With every playdate gone by, the traditional powers of the Northern Division of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) are finding their groove, thus setting up what could be a scintillating playoffs.

The Laguna Heroes endured a nervy blitz against Tacloban before crushing them in rapid play, 15.5-5.5, after which they laid waste to Pagadian, 18-3, in their last outings.

The Heroes have won six straight matches after a two-game slide to go to 14-7 in the North, good for fourth spot.

San Juan nearly had a perfect Wednesday when they crushed Cebu, 19-2, and blanked Tacloban, 21-0.

The Predators are likewise on a six-match win streak that has bolstered their slate to 16-5; third spot in the north.

The Manila Indios Bravos have also played well of late and are now in sixth place with a 12-9 record.

Six sides have winning records in the north — pace-setters Pasig (18-3), Caloocan (18-3), San Juan, Laguna, Cagayan (14-7) and Manila.

The Southern Division likewise has six squads above .500 with league-leading Iloilo (20-1), Davao (17-4), Negros (15-6) Surigao (15-6), Toledo (13-8) and Zamboanga (13-6).

The final playdate for inter-division play will be on Wednesday, June 29, with San Juan, Laguna, Caloocan, Iloilo and Davao figuring in huge matches.