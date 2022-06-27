^

Gilas to stick with 11-player roster for FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 27, 2022 | 4:24pm
File photo of a recent iteration of the Gilas Pilipinas men's basketball team.
FIBA / SBP

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas men will not be adding a 12th player to its undermanned roster for the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, promising to still wage an all-out fight with only 11 players on deck.

Coach Nenad Vucinic, who will still handle the squad after a string of friendly games against South Korea last week, said the 11-man roster is already a go due to the rigid process in acquiring a New Zealand visa for a replacement player to complete the cast.

“I think we will go with what we have,” said Vucinic as Gilas took a blow following the injury of naturalized player Ange Kouame with a meniscal sprain and partial ACL tear as part of its original roster.

Gilas, with a 1-1 record in Pool A, goes on the road against New Zealand (3-0) in Auckland on June 30 before hosting India (0-3) at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 3.

Skipper Kiefer Ravena will banner the young squad with versatile bigs Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao, Geo Chiu and Will Navarro as well as RJ Abarrientos, SJ Belangel, Rhenz Abando, Lebron Lopez and Dwight Ramos.

Dave Ildefonso, who missed the two tune-up games against South Korea, is returning to bolster the squad after recovering from an ankle injury.

It will be a tall order for the younger and undersized Gilas especially without the 6-foot-10 Kouame but Vucinic is optimistic on the capability of the new but valiant squad.

“It’s very hard to replace size but we’re very pleased with how our bigs performed guys like Geo, Kevin and Carl. It’s gonna be a very difficult task obviously going to New Zealand with a limited number of big players but we intend to play hard and hopefully play well,” he said.

Gilas bowed to New Zealand last February in the Manila window, 88-63, after trouncing India, 88-64, to split its campaign so far in Pool A without South Korea that was disqualified by FIBA for failing to send a team due to COVID-19 issues.

South Korea, despite being out of World Cup contention, hosted the Philippines in two tune-up games, which Vucinic is also hoping to work wonders for Gilas against New Zealand and India.

“It’s easy to look for excuses but we really have to find a way. I think we did find a way. Korea is a very good team in terms of offensive execution and shooting ability. They also have size. But we held our own I think,” he said after Gilas’ close losses, 96-92 and 106-102.

The Philippines as the main host is already through to the World Cup, making the Qualifiers as part of its long buildup.

