^

Sports

Fully healed Aguilar back to power Ginebra, wins PBA Player of the Week plum

Philstar.com
June 27, 2022 | 3:37pm
Fully healed Aguilar back to power Ginebra, wins PBA Player of the Week plum
With Japeth Aguilar finally recovered from a left calf injury, the Gin Kings notched two big wins last week for a 4-1 record and a share of the No. 1 spot with San Miguel Beer.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Slowly but surely, Japeth Aguilar is rediscovering his old, fiery form and Barangay Ginebra is quick to reap the fruits as it shares the top spot in the PBA Philippine Cup.

With the 6-foot-9 veteran finally recovered from a left calf injury, the Gin Kings notched two big wins last week for a 4-1 record and a share of the No. 1 spot with San Miguel Beer.

Aguilar imposed his will in Ginebra’s comeback win against NLEX (83-75), and then pulled off a gritty 75-72 triumph over the Beermen behind Aguilar’s double-double average of 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds.

He also shot 54 percent from the field and submitted 2.5 blocks per game to clinch the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period June 22-26.

Aguilar hit 20 points on a stellar 9-of-13 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds, and had three blocks as Ginebra clawed back from 19 points down to beat NLEX.

In the Kings’ win over the Beermen, the son of former PBA player Peter Aguilar had 15 points, 14 boards, and two block shots. 

Aguilar did his thing despite still taking extra precautions on a nagging calf injury that sidelined him for most of the playoffs during the season-ending Governors Cup.

The twin victories by the Kings also provided coach Tim Cone a fitting sendoff as he will miss out the team’s next four games to join the Miami Heat staff in the NBA Summer League.

Also nominated for the weekly plum being handed out by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat were Aguilar’s teammates in Scottie Thompson and Christian Standhardinger, TNT’s Mikey Williams, RR Pogoy, Poy Erram, Magnolia’s Mark Barroca, Aris Dionisio and Jio Jalalon, and Blackwater’s Ato Ular, Yousef Taha and Jvee Casio.

GINEBRA

JAPETH AGUILAR

PBA

PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Undrafted NBA champion Jeremy Lin offers sound advice to Kai Sotto

Undrafted NBA champion Jeremy Lin offers sound advice to Kai Sotto

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Lin, who won it all with the Toronto Raptors three years ago, went undrafted as well in 2010, pointed to the fact that draft...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang lambasts controversial phantom knockout in amateur showcase

Folayang lambasts controversial phantom knockout in amateur showcase

By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
A bout in King of the Fight 9, hosted by amateur combat sports organization King of the Fight, ended in a fuss after a fighter...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas girls clobber Samoa to earn outright semis berth in FIBA U16 Asian Championship

Gilas girls clobber Samoa to earn outright semis berth in FIBA U16 Asian Championship

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
An all-around team win, led by Kristan Yumul's 22 points, towed Gilas to a 3-0 record in the group phase, thus giving them...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto clarifies post-NBA draft plans, says agent 'misspoke' on Gilas commitment

Kai Sotto clarifies post-NBA draft plans, says agent 'misspoke' on Gilas commitment

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
After initial statements by his agent Joel Bell saying that Sotto was headed back to the country to play for the national...
Sports
fbtw
Inoue eyes undisputed bantamweight title to justify No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking

Inoue eyes undisputed bantamweight title to justify No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking

1 hour ago
Japan's Naoya Inoue wants to prove he is worthy of his status as boxing's new pound-for-pound king, by becoming undisputed...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
SMB's Fajardo high on Justin Arana's future in PBA

SMB's Fajardo high on Justin Arana's future in PBA

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Count June Mar Fajardo as one of the believers in rookie Justin Arana’s potential as the next big thing in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas to stick with 11-player roster for FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Gilas to stick with 11-player roster for FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas men will not be adding a 12th player to its undermanned roster for the third window of the FIBA World Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Pontejos scores 33 as Army downs PSI for WNBL title

Pontejos scores 33 as Army downs PSI for WNBL title

2 hours ago
Janine Pontejos delivered 33 points as Philippine Army completed a Cinderella finish with a 70-57 win over PSI Lady Air Defenders...
Sports
fbtw
Asia's golf history seekers set to benefit from PGA Tour's enhancements

Asia's golf history seekers set to benefit from PGA Tour's enhancements

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 5 hours ago
With five tournaments remaining in the regular season, China’s Carl Yuan and Korean duo Byeong Hun An and newcomer Seonghyeong...
Sports
fbtw
Iloilo bests Caloocan in Wesley So Cup

Iloilo bests Caloocan in Wesley So Cup

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
The Iloilo Kisela Knights took the edge in their all-time series against the Caloocan LoadManna Knight, winning 12-9 in their...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with