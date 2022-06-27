^

Sports

Iloilo bests Caloocan in Wesley So Cup

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 27, 2022 | 11:37am
MANILA, Philippines – The Iloilo Kisela Knights took the edge in their all-time series against the Caloocan LoadManna Knight, winning 12-9 in their Wesley So Cup inter-division play last June 25.

The win gave Iloilo a 3-2 edge in their team match-ups, and more importantly, a 20-1 record — the best in the Southern Division and the best in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ Wesley So Cup. 

For Caloocan, the loss dropped them to second place in the northern division as Pasig — with their two wins in the Saturday evening double-header against Palawan-Albay (14.5-6.5) and Cebu (19-2) — returned to the top spot.

Perhaps more ominously, the loss once more highlighted Caloocan’s Achilles heel when it comes to taking on the top squads.

Their top two boards of IM Paulo Bersamina and IM Jem Garcia collected 4.5 points from the six available in blitz and rapid chess. Down the line, they struggled with only homegrown players Alexis Maribao and Paul Sanchez able to chip in points (4.5 from the available nine points). 

Iloilo didn’t even have GM Joey Antonio available. And despite Armenian import Hovhannes Gabuzyan being stymied by Bersamina and Karl Viktor Ochoa turned back by Garcia, the rest of the Kisela Knights showed their resolve and championship mettle.

WFM Cherry Ann Meija, NM Cesar Mariano and NM Fritz Bryan Porras were perfect for the match.

It was the perfect way to end the evening for Iloilo after they crushed the Cagayan Kings, 18.5-2.5.

As for Caloocan, they salvaged their evening with an 18-3 triumph over luckless Pagadian, which dropped to 1-20.

