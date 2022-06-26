Guillou, Filipinas complete comeback vs Bosnia & Herzegovina to sweep friendlies

The Philippine women's national football team's Starting XI against Bosnia & Herzegovina in their second international friendly in Slovenia on Sunday

MANILA, Philippines — Katrina Guillou converted on a goal in the 90th minute as the Philippine women's national football team pulled off a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina in Slovenia on Sunday.

After conceding a goal early that left them playing catch-up, the Filipinas scored two goals in five minutes to pull the rug from under their opponents.

Sara Eggesvik set up the equalizer for Quinley Quezada, who converted on Eggesvik's cross at the 85th minute to level the score, 1-1.

Guillou then showed a masterclass of control in the box as she curved the ball past the Bosnian keeper just minutes after to tow the Filipinas ahead, 2-1.

Selma Kapetanovic was the goal scorer for Bosnia & Herzeogvina as she got past Olivia McDaniel in the 11th minute.

The win thus completes a sweep for the Filipinas in their friendlies against the Bosnians. It was also their second win in European soil in just three tries.

The Filipinas won 3-0 in their first match against Bosnia & Herzegovina earlier this week.

Their other friendly, against higher-ranked Ireland, ended in a narrow 0-1 loss.

The friendlies were held as part of the Filipinas' preparations for the upcoming AFF Women's Championship to be held in Manila next month.