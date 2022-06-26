^

Sports

Saso falters but gains as Chun edges closer to Women's PGA Championship crown

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 26, 2022 | 1:35pm
Saso falters but gains as Chun edges closer to Women's PGA Championship crown
Yuka Saso of Japan putts on the 18th green during the third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club on June 25, 2022 in Bethesda, Maryland.
ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso missed pulling within striking distance with a bogey-bogey finish but her 73 moved her to joint 12th, seven strokes behind Korean In Gee Chun, who stayed three shots clear of Lexi Thompson and two others despite a 75 in the third round of the Women’s PGA Championship in Bethesda, Maryland Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Saso failed to get untracked in a day of tough scoring at the Congressional Country Club course but overcame a two-bogey, one-birdie card after 14 holes with back-to-back birdies from the next to jump from joint 14th to a share of sixth. But she missed a golden chance to gain some ground as she bogeyed the last two holes.

The ICTSI-backed ace, who started the pivotal round nine shots behind Chun, pooled a 215 to improve two rungs from her previous spot, joining her fellow big guns, including world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, Swede Anna Nordqvist and American Jessica Korda, who all fired 71s, and Angel Yin of the US and two-time major winner Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who fumbled with similar 73s.

They also gained from Chun’s shaky windup of a bogey and double bogey from No. 15 but the Korean’s worst card (37-38) in three day after dominating the first 36 holes with 64 and 69 still enabled her to hold on to a three-stroke lead heading to the final 18 holes of the season’s third major which stakes a top $1.3 million purse from the total prize fund of $9 million.

Saso continued to struggle with her long game, missing five fairways , and iron play, hitting just 12 greens. But her 30-putt showing kept her chances for at least a Top 10 finish alive after missing the cut in the last two LPGA events, including the US Women’s Open, which she ruled in playoff fashion in San Francisco last year.

Bianca Pagdanganan, meanwhile, groped for a 76 after a 74 and 73 as she fell to joint 64th at 223. She ended up 15 strokes behind Chun.

The Korean, seeking a third major title after winning the US Open in 2015 and the Evian Championship the following year, battled back from a two-over card after 11 holes with birdies on the next and on No. 14. But after yielding another stroke on No. 15, she hit an errant shot into a hedge on the par-5 16th that led to her first double-bogey in the week.

That also enabled Thompson of the US and compatriots Hye Jin Choi, who both shot 70s, and Sei Young Kim, who carded a 71, to close within three with identical 211s while Aussie Hannah Green pooled a 212 after a 72.

Thai sensation Atthaya Thitikul fired a 68 to lead the 213 scorers, who included Canadian Brooke Henderson and American Jennifer Chang, who turned in similar 73s.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Undrafted NBA champion Jeremy Lin offers sound advice to Kai Sotto

Undrafted NBA champion Jeremy Lin offers sound advice to Kai Sotto

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Lin, who won it all with the Toronto Raptors three years ago, went undrafted as well in 2010, pointed to the fact that draft...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang lambasts controversial phantom knockout in amateur showcase

Folayang lambasts controversial phantom knockout in amateur showcase

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
A bout in King of the Fight 9, hosted by amateur combat sports organization King of the Fight, ended in a fuss after a fighter...
Sports
fbtw
'I was focused on winning': Gilas girl Ramos shrugs off dominant performances

'I was focused on winning': Gilas girl Ramos shrugs off dominant performances

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Registering two double-doubles, including a 20-20 stat line in their opening game against Indonesia on Friday, Ramos is slowly...
Sports
fbtw

Ravena, Ramos banner Gilas cast vs Kiwis, Indians

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
A lean and youth-laden crop with veteran Kiefer Ravena as skipper will carry the fight for Gilas Pilipinas in next week’s FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers third window campaign against New Zealand and Indi...
Sports
fbtw

Kai: Goal is not draft day but NBA

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Kai Sotto shrugged off the snub in the NBA draft last Thursday and should be inspired by a long list of undrafted players who turned out to be stars. “The draft is just an element of the journey, it’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Resurgent Blackwater eyes more improvement amid optimistic start in PBA Philippine Cup

Resurgent Blackwater eyes more improvement amid optimistic start in PBA Philippine Cup

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After only winning a single game in the PBA Governor's Cup earlier this year, the Bossing are winners of three contests —...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Nadal lead title chase at all-change Wimbledon

Djokovic, Nadal lead title chase at all-change Wimbledon

5 hours ago
Djokovic is bidding for a seventh title at the All England Club to move level with US great Pete Sampras.
Sports
fbtw

Dolorito, Dahab propel LPU to third win

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University overcame Letran’s strong challenge to eke out a 25-14, 25-22, 28-30, 25-12 victory and bolster its Final Four bid in the 97th NCAA volleyball tournament at the Paco Arena...
Sports
fbtw

Gonzales decisions Barriga

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Filipino challenger Mark Anthony Barriga fell short in another world title shot, absorbing a unanimous decision loss against reigning WBO light flyweight champion Jonathan Gonzales of Puerto Rico yesterday at the...
Sports
fbtw

Yuka at 14th, Bianca makes cut with 73

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso fired a two-under 70 to run 14th while Bianca Pagdanganan shot a 73 to survive the halfway cut in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Friday in Bethesda, Maryland.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with