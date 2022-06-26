Resurgent Blackwater eyes more improvement amid optimistic start in PBA Philippine Cup

MANILA, Philippines — After only four games in the PBA Philippine Cup, the Blackwater Bossing have already tripled their win total last conference as they currently have a share of second place with a 3-1 slate.

After only winning a single game in the PBA Governor's Cup earlier this year, the Bossing are winners of three contests — and are on a current two-game win streak.

But Yousef Taha, who keyed Blackwater's victory over Terrafirma on Saturday, was not too keen on patting their backs just yet.

After struggling for the past season, Blackwater is eyeing to get out of PBA infamy.

"I'm happy about it, you know. But it's just one game," Taha said, after the Bossing tallied their largest winning margin in franchise history as they clobbered the Dyip, 107-70.

"It's not where we want to be at, we still have a lot to improve on. You know, we got to keep getting better," he added.

Only founded in 2014, the Bossing have yet to make the postseason in any PBA conference since then.

With an optimistic start to the season, Blackwater may just as well break the drought sooner rather than later.

But Taha is looking to get himself and his teammates focused on what's in front of them. Not too eager to get ahead of themselves, the Bossing are just looking to continue to improve and surprise the league.

"That's our goal right now. It's just keep moving forward and to get better game by game," he said.

The Bossing hope to make it three wins in a row when they play again on Thursday, June 30, against the Meralco Bolts.