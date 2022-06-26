'I was focused on winning': Gilas girl Ramos shrugs off dominant performances

Gabby Ramos reacts during the Philippines' game against Syria in the FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship Division B in Amman, Jordan on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas youth girls team member Gabby Ramos has proven to be a name to watch out for in the FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship Division B, after back-to-back big performances in her first two games.

Registering two double-doubles, including a 20-20 stat line in their opening game against Indonesia on Friday, Ramos is slowly becoming a household name for Gilas youth hoops.

But Ramos, 15, said she was not keen on watching her own individual performances. Rather, she's zeroed in on helping the team.

"No, I did not expect that from myself nor was I seeking the stat line I got," Ramos said shortly before their game against Syria on Saturday.

"I definitely went with the flow, honestly. It wasn't even until my teammates pointed it out to me, that I noticed my stats at all," she added.

Against Indonesia, Ramos had 27 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and two steals. She already had the double-double in hand at the half time break.

"I was focused on winning and I did what I could to get that outcome for my team and along the way, the stats started to add up I guess," she said.

Though it was Ramos' cousin Kristan Yumul who had a stellar outing against Syria with 33 points on nine three-pointers, Ramos still made her presence felt as well.

Ramos had 21 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks, four steals, and an assist to her name.

The Gilas youngster will hope to continue her trend of big games when the Philippines wrap up the group phase with a game against Samoa Sunday night.