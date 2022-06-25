PNVF hopes VNL hosting inspires national team members to work harder

MANILA, Philippines — Elite level volleyball has been happening in the Philippines for the past couple of weeks, with the country's hosting of the Volleyball Nations League at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao.

Though still an emerging nation in volleyball for both men and women, the Philippines was awarded hosting rights for the VNL by the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB).

With the events in full swing and having been met with tremendous success, Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) President Ramon "Tats" Suzara hopes that the end of the VNL will not be the end of the increased interest in volleyball.

Especially from the side of the national team members, Suzara is optimistic that the top-level competition will leave a mark that will help the country eventually get better in the sport.

"I think this is an inspiration for our new national team members to look at world class volleyball for women and this inspires them to work harder," Suzara said during the FIVB's press conference with the PNVF and President Ary Graca at the Grand Hyatt Manila on Friday.

With the Philippines still a long way from the skills of the likes of Team USA, Thailand, and Canada who compete in the VNL, Suzara believes that with continuous partnership with the FIVB, Filipino volleyball players will move in the right direction.

"There are a lot of activities now that the FIVB is helping us in the national team program, there are events happening worldwide -- not only in Southeast Asia but in South America, North America and we try very hard to accomplish [them]," said Suzara.

"I hope that this VNL inspires our players to do better, improve their skills and complete more matches," he added.

In the same press conference, FIVB President Graca said that there will likely be more FIVB events to be held in the Philippines, after a satisfactory experience with the VNL.