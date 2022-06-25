^

Sports

Go boldly: My dad, the sports fan

Manny Maceda - Philstar.com
June 25, 2022 | 11:09am
Go boldly: My dad, the sports fan

If my dad were alive today, he probably would have called me up in the final seconds of Game Six of the NBA Finals, when Steph Curry sat on the parquet floor of TD Garden, overcome with emotion as the clock ticked down on the Golden State Warriors’ well-fought victory over the Boston Celtics. He loved to share these moments with me, when the world’s troubles disappeared and all that mattered, for now, was the thrill of a win by his favorite team. It has been six years since he passed away. Several NBA playoffs later, I still expect him to call.

As I reflect on another Father’s Day in the US, it’s a poignant time for me. I’m the father of four children, so it’s a celebration of my favorite role in life—other than being a husband. But it’s also a bittersweet reminder that it was on Father’s Day 2016, when we said goodbye to Ernesto Maceda. He was a father, a grandfather, a friend, and mentor to all. And, boy, was he a sports fan.

He was in law school at Harvard when I was born, and new to the US, so he started out as a Boston Red Sox fan. He probably told me a thousand times about the day he took me to Fenway Park as a five-month-old baby, when the great Carl Yastrzemski hit a home run. He would return to the Philippines for a career in politics before returning to the US on political asylum, where he settled in New York and became a Mets baseball fan. He taught me how to score baseball plays in the stands at Shea Stadium. When he moved back to Manila and I moved to San Francisco, he gradually became a San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors fan, adopting my new hometown teams. All of our games together seemed to coincide with a historical milestone. We were together the night in 2002 at Pac Bell Park, when Barry Bonds hit his 600th career home run in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In the big picture, you might ask why do sports matter when the world has more important problems to focus on? But being a sports fan appeals to many elements of the human condition: competing, teaming, talent, strategy, winning, and losing. Most important, it creates a vehicle for communication among family and friends. Sports are an easy topic to build bridges and make connections across great distances and across generations. A phone call or a text from my dad might start with an analysis or complaint of Steph Curry’s shooting performance.

And so it continues. During the NBA finals over the past two weeks as the Warriors won Games Four, Five, and Six, my four kids, my wife, and I were on our family text chain, sharing the excitement as those victories unfolded. I had been at Game Two with three of my kids—Alex, Mike and DJ. Dad would have been proud. A highly accomplished man, he taught me many things. How to navigate the ups and downs of life while always working hard. How to be a father. How to be fair. And, yes, how to know when a ref makes a bad call!

I had some trepidation in those early minutes of Game Six, when it looked like it might end in a Warriors’ defeat, forcing a Game Seven that was scheduled for Father’s Day. It had been just before Game Seven in 2016, a Father’s Day also on June 19, with the Warriors facing the Cleveland Cavaliers in a game that neither of us would get to see, when they wheeled my Dad into the operating room of a Manila hospital for the last time. He was wearing a Warriors shirt. 

I hope everyone who celebrated had a great Father’s Day, whichever teams you may cheer for.

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Folayang lambasts controversial phantom knockout in amateur showcase

Folayang lambasts controversial phantom knockout in amateur showcase

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
A bout in King of the Fight 9, hosted by amateur combat sports organization King of the Fight, ended in a fuss after a fighter...
Sports
fbtw
Undrafted NBA champion Jeremy Lin offers sound advice to Kai Sotto

Undrafted NBA champion Jeremy Lin offers sound advice to Kai Sotto

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Lin, who won it all with the Toronto Raptors three years ago, went undrafted as well in 2010, pointed to the fact that draft...
Sports
fbtw
Undrafted Kai not giving up, taking Plan B

Undrafted Kai not giving up, taking Plan B

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Dream ain’t over yet.
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto goes unselected in 2022 NBA Draft
play

Kai Sotto goes unselected in 2022 NBA Draft

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Teams passed on Sotto in the draft class that saw Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren picked first and second, respectively...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos dazzles as Gilas girls rout Indonesia in FIBA U16 Asia tilt

Ramos dazzles as Gilas girls rout Indonesia in FIBA U16 Asia tilt

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Ramos, who already had a double-double heading into halftime, finished with a monster statline of 27 points and 20 rebounds...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Saso cracks par but stays 9 shots off, Pagdanganan also advances in Women's PGA Championship

Saso cracks par but stays 9 shots off, Pagdanganan also advances in Women's PGA Championship

By Jan Veran | 31 minutes ago
The former US Women’s Open champion missed six fairways and went out of regulation five times but came through with...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Cone aware of Miami Heat's 'tough' expectations ahead of NBA Summer League stint

Ginebra's Cone aware of Miami Heat's 'tough' expectations ahead of NBA Summer League stint

By Luisa Morales | 40 minutes ago
A long time aspiration for the PBA's winningest coach, Cone is set to fly to the US by Tuesday and will trade his Ginebra...
Sports
fbtw
Stajcic, Filipinas zeroed in on World Cup preps after historic win on European soil

Stajcic, Filipinas zeroed in on World Cup preps after historic win on European soil

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Their win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, along with a narrow 0-1 loss against higher-ranked Ireland, were part of their preparations...
Sports
fbtw
Caloocan vs Iloilo spices up Wesley So Cup Saturday

Caloocan vs Iloilo spices up Wesley So Cup Saturday

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Of course, we have a long way to go, but when you have the top dogs of the northern and southern divisions duking it out Saturday,...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi posts worst AJGA result with 79 in Rolex Girls Junior Championship

Malixi posts worst AJGA result with 79 in Rolex Girls Junior Championship

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Malixi’s backside 43 typified the young Filipina shotmaker’s struggle at the tough Loxahatchee Golf Club course,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with