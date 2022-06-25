^

Stajcic, Filipinas zeroed in on World Cup preps after historic win on European soil

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 25, 2022 | 11:03am
The Philippine women's national football team
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team ticked another box in history earlier this week after notching their first ever win on European soil, as they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3-0, in Slovenia.

An impressive performance that led to the country's victory against a European side in just two tries, Filipinas coach Alen Stajcic is taking all the positives from the game.

"Another milestone for this team with our 1st goals and 1st win on European soil," said Stajcic.

"We toiled hard, pressed well as a group and executed some nice goals," he added.

Their win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, along with a narrow 0-1 loss against higher-ranked Ireland, were part of their preparations for the upcoming AFF Women's Championship set here in Manila next month.

But the Aussie mentor is looking even more farther than that, as he's keen on stringing together a build up for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup next year.

"Still require improvements in build up play and possession but we are working very hard as we progress on the road to the World Cup," he said.

The Filipinas are also fresh from a bronze medal finish in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi last May.

The SEA Games and the AFF Women's Championship are among the high-level tournaments the team will go through before making their debut in the Women's World Cup.

But before the top-flight competition, the Philippines will need to hurdle some tough teams in the Women's Championship.

Set to unfurl in Rizal Memorial Stadium on July 4, the Filipinas will have a lot on their hands with Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand in their group.

