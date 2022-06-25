^

Caloocan vs Iloilo spices up Wesley So Cup Saturday

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 25, 2022 | 10:40am
MANILA, Philippines — Championship preview?  

Of course, we have a long way to go, but when you have the top dogs of the northern and southern divisions duking it out Saturday, June 25, in the Wesley So Cup of PCAP then you bet all eyes will be on this match up. 

The Caloocan LoadManna Knights (17-2) and the Iloilo Kisela Knights (18-1) are polar opposites when it comes to their short PCAP history.

If there is any team that is the model of consistency, it is Iloilo. Day-in and day-out, every conference, the Kisela Knights just boogie for some serious chess. No issues. No frills. Just some of the best chess in this corner of the Philippines. 

And that consistency is what the LoadManna Knights strive for. They have been one of the northern division’s – if not the league’s -- best squads. They have been in this place before, such as the inaugural All Filipino Cup. But going deep in the play-offs is something they have not achieved. 

In their head-to-head match-ups, both Caloocan and Iloilo are 2-2.

They have only met four times – each one during inter-division play as they have not faced off in the Grand Finals.

When they first battled in last year’s All Filipino Cup, both sides were atop their respective divisions. However, Iloilo took the first meeting 11.5-9.5 but lost the next two matches -- 11-10 and 13.5-7.5.

During the recent All-Filipino Cup, the Kisela Knights reprised their triumph, 12-9.

Will history repeat itself and give Caloocan the Wesley So Cup win? Should they win, will this give them the win they need to top the north all the way to the end of the elimination round; something they have yet to achieve?

Or will Iloilo gain the edge in their match-up? We find out tonight.

The Caloocan-Iloilo match will be streamed on the Facebook page of PCAP as well as the respective team pages.

