Gilas girls coach underscores importance of big win over Indonesia in FIBA U16 Asia tilt

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas youth girls team started their campaign at the FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship Division B in Jordan on a high note, routing Indonesia 104-68 on Friday.

It was an impressive showing, all things considered as it was the first time the Gilas girls competed on an international level.

Related Stories Ramos dazzles as Gilas girls rout Indonesia in FIBA U16 Asia tilt

Coach Brian Rosario, who oversees the team, was not amiss on the sheer importance of getting through that first hurdle.

"This was a big game for this team. Being the first international competition for this team, this game was huge for us because it was the first time we were able to prove to ourselves that we belong," said Rosario, who is hoping to help promote the Gilas girls to Division A of the tiff.

"Getting the first win of any competition is important. We have to give all the credit to the team. They trusted and executed our game plan and stayed discipline to the game plan even when we were up big in the second half," he added.

After back-and-forth start that saw Indonesia lead for much of the opening salvo, the Gilas youngsters were able to turn things around en route to a dominant win where they led by as much as 40 points.

All but one Gilas girl who saw action scored at least four points in the victory.

Gabriella Ramos flexed her dominance with the team as she finished with a monster statline of 27 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and two steals.

Kristan Yumul added 20 markers as well, drilling six three pointers in the process.

While Naomi Panganiban played an all-around game of 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Their opener was thus a promising start for the campaign, where they are looking to have a deep run and promote themselves to Division A.

But Rosario says that his wards are aware that things are far from over.

"This was a great start to the tournament for this team, yet they understand there’s more work to be done." he said.

Coming up next for the Gilas girls is Syria Saturday night.