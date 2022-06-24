Fil-Am Ron Harper Jr. signs two-way NBA deal with Raptors

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American guard Ron Harper Jr. has inked a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors, shortly after going unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Harper Jr., out of Rutgers University, was announced to have agreed to the contract just shortly after the 58 picks of the draft were announced.

Ron Harper Jr., -- out of Rutgers and Don Bosco Prep -- has agreed on a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Homegrown Filipino talent Kai Sotto, like Harper Jr., was also undrafted. But there are no news yet if the 20-year-old is getting a chance in the upcoming NBA Summer League or a possible two-way contract as well.

Harper Jr. is the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. He played four seasons for Rutgers. In his last year, he normed 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

Harper Jr. was among three prospects with Filipino blood. Sotto and Remy Martin of Kansas have yet to sign any deals.

But according to Philstar.com's Alder Almo, Sotto's plan is to either return to Australia where the Filipino big man played one year in the NBL, or explore his options in Europe.

Philippines’ Kai Sotto went undrafted and will either go back to Australia’s NBL or Europe, says his agent Joel Bell. — alder almo (@alderalmo) June 24, 2022

This was according to his agent Joel Bell.

Prior to the draft, Bell said that they received verbal commitment from an NBA team that they will draft Sotto.