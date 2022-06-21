^

MBPL: Zamboanga pummels Marikina; Imus blasts Makati

Roy Luarca - Philstar.com
June 21, 2022 | 12:59pm
MBPL: Zamboanga pummels Marikina; Imus blasts Makati

MANILA, Philippines – Streaking Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines showed its depth in a 91-76 pounding of Marikina on Monday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Extreme at the Santa Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

With 13 players scoring, Zamboanga led by as many as 23 points, 75-32, before cruising to its fourth straight win in as many starts in the 22-team tournament.

Jaycee Marcelino presided over Zamboanga's offense with 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, while his twin brother Jayvee, John Mahari and Jerald Bautista contributed 10 points each for Coach Vic Ycasiano.

Zamboanga also got eight points each from Adrian Santos, Chito Jaime and Ramon Mabayo to stay close behind pacesetters Nueva, Ecija, Batangas and Sarangani all with 5-0 slates.

Marikina, being supported by OKbet, got 23 points from Kyle Tolentino, 17 from Yves Sazon, 15 from Nhomer Gonzales and nine plus 11 rebounds from Antonio Joson but still couldn't match Zamboanga's firepower and dropped to 1-5.

Imus Bandera Xtreme routed Makati City, 72-44, in the nightcap to get back on track.

Displaying balanced scoring, Imus stormed ahead, 63-31, early in the fourth quarter and went on to tally its second win against 3 losses.

Jeric Serrano shone for Imus with 11 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Jessie Saitanan and Mark Anthony Guillen with 11 points each. Homegrown stars Ian Melencio and Egie Boy Mojica added 10 points each for Imus, which pulled down Makati to 1-5.

Mojica added seven rebounds, Guillen five rebounds and Rene Pacquiao five rebounds as the Bandera ruled the boards, 52-49.

The MPBL visits Orion, Bataan for the first time when it plays a triple-bill at the Orion Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Pampanga, toting a 1-3 card, clashes with Laguna (1-1)  in the 5 p.m.opener, followed by the Rizal (1-2)-Manila (1-4) tussle at 7 p.m.

Bataan shoots for win No. 2 against Bacoor (0-1) at 9 p.m.

