^

Sports

Slumping Saso slips to world No. 16

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 21, 2022 | 12:36pm
Slumping Saso slips to world No. 16
Yuka Saso reacts after putting on the 11th hole during the second round of the Cognizant Founders Cup at Mountain Ridge Country Club on October 08, 2021 in West Caldwell, New Jersey.
Sarah Stier / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Three missed cuts in the last four tournaments, including back-to-back in a botched US Women’s Open title defense and in last week’s Meijer LPGA Classic, have typified Yuka Saso’s struggle since ending an impressive 22-tournament run of weekend appearances in the LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida last February.

In fact, Saso dropped two rungs to No. 16 in the latest world rankings heading to the season’s third major championship — the KPMG Women’s PGA firing off Thursday (Friday, Manila time) at the Congressional Country Club’s Blue course in Bethesda, Maryland.

And her recent form has kept her out of the major conversations although there is no way for the ICTSI-backed ace, who reached a career-best No. 5 ranking in October 2021, to go but up.

But it will take a lot of adjustments and hard work for her to get back into a major form with majority in the elite PGA field in top shape, including world No. 2 and defending champion Nelly Korda, Meijer Classic winner Jennifer Kupcho, Aussie Minjee Lee, Lydia Ko of New Zealand and Thai star Atthaya Thitikul.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko is also coming into the $4.5 million event brimming with confidence, fresh from a much-needed respite after opting to skip the Meijer Classic while the likes of Lexi Thompson of the US, Japanese Nasa Hataoka. Brooke Henderson of Canada and Koreans Hyo Joo Kim, In Bee Park and Sei Young Kim are also all fired-up for a major drive.

But nobody comes into the PGA Championship with as much confidence as Kupcho, who scored a major breakthrough in the Chevron Championship last March and is all primed up for a second feat coming off a rousing victory in the Meijer Classic where she nipped Korda and Leona Maguire in a playoff to snare the crown.

The victory also enabled her to jump seven ranks up to barge into the Top 10 at No. 9, making her the player to watch in this week’s blue-ribbon event.

But Saso is also out for redemption, armed with the same fire and resolve that have marked her rise to golfing fame. She said she’s not pressured to deliver but stressed the need to come up with adjustments in all aspects of her game.

“It’s quite hard to fix your shots once you get onto the course. I need to adjust my play,” said Saso, who hopes to cash in on her length at the long 6,831-yard layout.

She is No. 5 in the average driving distance with 275.288 yards, behind Emily Pedersen (281.483), Nanna Madesen (276.758), ICTSI teammate Bianca Pagdanganan (276.552) and Maude-Aimee Leblanc (276.219), and shares top honors with Malaysian Kelly Tan with the most number of eagles made with nine apiece.

Meanwhile, Pagdanganan also seeks to launch a major run after failing to sustain a fine start at Meijer Classic where she opened with a 67 but faded with a pair of 72s before ending up tied at 49th with a closing 70.

Dottie Ardina, whose campaign is also supported by the world’s leading port operator, also hopes to make up for her failed bid last week that saw her miss the cut by just one stroke.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Capistrano replaces Juico as track chief

Capistrano replaces Juico as track chief

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Philip Ella Juico has stepped down as president of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association to focus on his family...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs go for kill, date with destiny

Lady Bulldogs go for kill, date with destiny

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
A date with a long-coveted destiny after six decades awaits undefeated National University when it goes for the jugular against...
Sports
fbtw

Not a surprise

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
The records pointed to a win for Barangay Ginebra over Magnolia in the PBA Manila Clasico at the MOA Arena last Sunday.
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater's Vanguardia calls foul on Northport coach's comments on mom in post-game confrontation

Blackwater's Vanguardia calls foul on Northport coach's comments on mom in post-game confrontation

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Moments after Blackwater's 97-90 win over the Batang Pier, Vanguardia was walking towards Jarencio for a handshake when the...
Sports
fbtw
Bella Belen pays no mind to MVP chants as NU zeroes in on historic title

Bella Belen pays no mind to MVP chants as NU zeroes in on historic title

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
For NU's star hitter, the coveted individual accolade could not be farther from her mind. Now as the Lady Bulldogs are one...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Palace courtesy call set for SEA Games medalists

Palace courtesy call set for SEA Games medalists

By Joey Villar | May 27, 2022 - 1:10pm
All 400 medalists in the recently concluded 31st SEA Games will be honored by no less than President Duterte himself during...
Sports
fbtw
Mighty Gilas falls to Indonesia, ends 33-year SEA Games basketball dominance

Mighty Gilas falls to Indonesia, ends 33-year SEA Games basketball dominance

By Luisa Morales | May 22, 2022 - 6:09pm
Gilas Pilipinas has been dethroned as the kings of Southeast Asian basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Sure gold winners Gilas women lose to Malaysia in non-bearing game

Sure gold winners Gilas women lose to Malaysia in non-bearing game

By Luisa Morales | May 22, 2022 - 11:56am
Already assured of the gold medal, the Filipina ballers could not overcome Malaysia's hot shooting.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas storm back to beat Myanmar, end 37-year SEA Games medal drought

Filipinas storm back to beat Myanmar, end 37-year SEA Games medal drought

By Luisa Morales | May 21, 2022 - 7:10pm
Two goals in quick succession from Sarina Bolden and Quinley Quezada late in the second half turned the tables on Myanmar...
Sports
fbtw
Vanessa Sarno lifts new SEA Games record to clinch gold medal

Vanessa Sarno lifts new SEA Games record to clinch gold medal

By Luisa Morales | May 21, 2022 - 6:10pm
Sarno, an Asian champion, needed only one attempt in the clean and jerk to assure herself of the gold medal.
Sports
fbtw
US open champ Biado bests Chua for gold in SEA Games 10-ball pool

US open champ Biado bests Chua for gold in SEA Games 10-ball pool

By Luisa Morales | May 21, 2022 - 4:28pm
After yielding the 9-ball crown to Chua, Biado ran away with the 9-3 victory to take his first gold medal here in Vietna...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with