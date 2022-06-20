Philippine weightlifting chief bound for IWF Hall of Fame

MANILA, Philippines – Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella will be inducted into the International Weightlifting Federation Hall of Fame for his memorable contribution to the sport.

No less than IWF interim president Michael Irani and secretary-general Mohammed Jaloud relayed the good news in a letter to Puentevella Wednesday.

“It is our pleasure to inform you that you have been elected to be part of the IWF Hall of Fame for your lifetime achievement in the sport of weightlifting,” said Irani and Jaloud.

The Hall of Fame inauguration is set on Saturday in Tirana, Albania.

Apart from pushing for more stringent measures against doping and corruption in the IWF, Puentevella has also been credited the country's meteoric upheaval in the international scene.

Under his watch, the Bacolod City sportsman and politician produced the country its first Olympic gold medalist in Hidilyn Diaz in last year’s Tokyo Games and several potential world-beaters headed Asian champion Vanessa Sarno and World Juniors titlist Rose Jean Ramos.

And the honor was just a fitting reward for the man who quietly but effectively worked behind the scenes to help put the Filipinos in the global sports map.