PBAPC to fete Chua as top exec

June 20, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The man behind another Barangay Ginebra title romp in the PBA Governors Cup will be recognized with one of the major honors in the 2022 PBA Press Corps Awards Night tomorrow at the Novotel Manila Araneta Center.

Team governor Alfrancis Chua is the recipient of the season’s Danny Floro Executive of the Year award following the work he did with the Kings during the recently concluded Season 46, which saw the franchise win the import-laden conference for the fourth time in the last five years.

This marks the second time the Ginebra executive will receive the award named after the late amiable Crispa Redmanizers team manager and owner Danny Floro.

Chua, who is also San Miguel Corp. sports director, first won the plum in 2018.

He now joins the likes of SMC president and chief executive officer Ramon S. Ang, First Pacific Co. Ltd. managing director and chief executive officer Manny V. Pangilinan, current PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, Alaska team owner Wilfred Uytengsu, the late commissioner Jun Bernardino, former RFM franchise team manager Elmer Yanga and former Sta. Lucia franchise top executive Buddy Encarnado as among the two-time recipients of the award handed out by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat.

The choice for the Virgilio ‘Baby’ Dalupan Coach of the Year is yet to be announced, with champion mentors Chot Reyes of TNT and Tim Cone of Barangay Ginebra contending for the award.

