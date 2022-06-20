Cycling championships hit road tomorrow

MANILA, Philippines — Close to 600 riders across different categories and events registered for the PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2022 that hits the road tomorrow with Tagaytay City as main hub.

PhilCycling and Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino wasn’t surprised with the big turnout as cycling surged to necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic when public transport was restricted.

Because of the sheer number of entries, the PhilCycling will stage elimination heats in the Men Under-23 category which drew the biggest number of entries at 198 riders. Four elimination heats consisting of a five-lap race each around the Tagaytay City Centrum will determine the 60 cyclists – 15 from each heat – who will advance further in the championships.

The criterium races will kick off the four-day championships co-presented by Standard Insurance, MVP Sports Foundation and Smart starting at 8 a.m. tomorrow.

On Wednesday, the individual time trial races will be staged from Nasugbu in nearby Batangas to the Praying Hands monument finish on Isaac Tolentino Avenue.