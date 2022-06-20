^

Sports

Warriors changed the game

THE GAME OF MY LIFE - Bill Velasco - The Philippine Star
June 20, 2022 | 12:00am

“Winning is about having the whole team on the same page.” – Bill Walton

It goes against everything we were taught playing basketball growing up. Getting closer to the basket makes for a higher percentage shot. The nearer you are, the better the chance you have of getting an offensive rebound if you miss. The three-point shot is a gamble, and only to be taken when your team is behind and you are running out of time. Even when the American Basketball Association incorporated the extra-point field goal into their game, the National Basketball Association scoffed. It was a gimmick.

When the current team of film producer Peter Guber and Joe Lacob bought the Golden State Warriors with the backing of a group of investment bankers for a record $450 million in 2010, people laughed. The team wasn’t worth that much, and had not been within sniffing distance of a championship since its third title in 1975. It looked like a bad deal, until they went through league stats with a fine-toothed comb, looking for something to use to their advantage. What they noticed was that the numbers of shots attempted just within the three-point line and just beyond it were virtually the same. For what seemed like little additional risk was 50 percent greater reward. If you made half of your regular field goals and only 40 percent of your three-pointers, you’d still come out on top. Even looking at 2021 stats (44.6 percent two-point field goal average and 34.2 percent three-point field goal average, the lowest in the last five years), you’d still score more.

Golden State took the risk, trading away their best player Monta Ellis, and decided that Steph Curry (whom they had drafted in 2009) would be a major player for them, pardon the pun. In 2011, the Dubs drafted Klay Thompson, and everyone who came after had to be able to play alongside Steph and Klay. Three-point shooting was going to be their main weapon. After Mark Jackson vacated the head coaching position in 2014, Steve Kerr took over. Kerr had won five NBA titles as a player with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs, and was an outstanding 3-point shooter.

To be fair, Golden State has had its problems. There was the prolonged absence of Thompson due to injury, the revolving door of players who have come and gone, health issues with Kerr, and moving to a new arena. Yet, since they prioritized good people who are also good players, they have managed to stay stable and consistently excellent. And they’ve kept outside shooting their bread and butter.

In the 2010-2011 season when the Warriors’ new front office took over, league-wide 3-point shooting was at 22.2 percent. By 2020, it had risen dramatically to 39.2 percent. Regardless of the volume, teams were now scoring 57 percent more from beyond the arc. Leading the way, the Warriors have repeatedly shattered 3-point shooting records. They have been to six NBA Finals and just won their fourth championship under Kerr. According to CNBC, the franchise is now worth over $5 billion, more than 11 times what it cost to acquire in 2010. The non-traditional gamble paid off handsomely.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Blackwater's Vanguardia calls foul on Northport coach's comments on mom in post-game confrontation

Blackwater's Vanguardia calls foul on Northport coach's comments on mom in post-game confrontation

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Moments after Blackwater's 97-90 win over the Batang Pier, Vanguardia was walking towards Jarencio for a handshake when the...
Sports
fbtw
Report: RJ Abarrientos leaves FEU to go pro in Korea

Report: RJ Abarrientos leaves FEU to go pro in Korea

By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
Korean media reported on Sunday morning that Abarrientos, who has suited up multiple times for the national team, will be...
Sports
fbtw
Eala settles for runner-up finish in W60 Madrid

Eala settles for runner-up finish in W60 Madrid

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
After stringing together four wins against seeded opponents, Eala fell flat against 14-seed Bassols Ribera in two sets, 4-6,...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas U16 repulses Iran to end FIBA U16 Asian Championship campaign on winning note

Gilas U16 repulses Iran to end FIBA U16 Asian Championship campaign on winning note

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After trailing by as much as 13 points, the Gilas youth used a third quarter where they outclassed Iran, 29-15, to turn things...
Sports
fbtw
Bella Belen pays no mind to MVP chants as NU zeroes in on historic title

Bella Belen pays no mind to MVP chants as NU zeroes in on historic title

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
For NU's star hitter, the coveted individual accolade could not be farther from her mind. Now as the Lady Bulldogs are one...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Yulo blows away asian field

Yulo blows away asian field

By Joey Villar | 57 minutes ago
World champion Caloy Yulo pulled off a golden treble in the ninth Senior Artistics Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha,...
Sports
fbtw
Hot-sniping Jazul leads Phoenix over ROS

Hot-sniping Jazul leads Phoenix over ROS

By Olmin Leyba | 57 minutes ago
Powered by RJ Jazul’s long bombs, rising Phoenix made it two-in-a-row with a 106-102 win over Rain or Shine in yesterday’s...
Sports
fbtw
Thailand's put up proud stand

Thailand's put up proud stand

By Joey Villar | 57 minutes ago
Thailand’s ascent as a world power in women’s volleyball hinges on how it will fare against the world’s...
Sports
fbtw
Eala tapers off, drops W60 Madrid final

Eala tapers off, drops W60 Madrid final

By John Bryan Ulanday | 57 minutes ago
Alex Eala missed out on winning her potential third pro title, bowing to home bet Marina Bassols Ribera with a tough 4-6,...
Sports
fbtw
Title only goal for Bolts

Title only goal for Bolts

By Joaquin Henson | 57 minutes ago
Meralco coach Norman Black said yesterday the Bolts are determined to bag a first PBA championship for the franchise this...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with