Gilas U16 repulses Iran to end FIBA U16 Asian Championship campaign on winning note

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 19, 2022 | 8:06pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas U16 squad wrapped up its stint at the FIBA U16 Asian Championship in Doha, Qatar with a win, beating Iran in the classification game for seventh place, 95-87, on Sunday.

After trailing by as much as 13 points, the Gilas youth used a third quarter where they outclassed Iran, 29-15, to turn things around.

The Filipinos' run included a 19-2 spark that turned a nine-point deficit to an eight-point advantage, 71-63, in the early goings of the fourth period.

With momentum clearly on their side, Gilas' lead reached highs of 14.

While Iran cut the lead to just eight, 86-78, with 3:14 left, Gilas was able to fend them off.

Caelum Harris converted on an and-one for the dagger, 91-80, with 1:45 remaining in the game.

Alexander Konov paced five Gilas players in double-digit scoring with 18 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Harris added 15 points, three assists, one steal and two blocks.

Lorenzo Competente contributed 14 markers off the bench.

Mohammadamin Khosravi led Iran with 28 points.

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
