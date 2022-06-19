^

Eala settles for runner-up finish in W60 Madrid

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 19, 2022 | 7:24pm
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala faltered in her bid for her third professional title as she lost to home bet Marina Bassols Ribera in W60 Madrid in Spain on Sunday.

After stringing together four wins against seeded opponents, Eala fell flat against 14-seed Bassols Ribera in two sets, 4-6, 5-7.

Eala was ahead 5-0 in the second set before the Spaniard mounted a momentous comeback to pull the rug from under the 17-year-old.

Bassols Ribera went on a massive seven-game win streak to turn the tables on the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar.

En route to the final, Eala beat World No. 182 Jaimee Fourlis in the quarterfinal in two sets.

Bassols Ribera, meanwhile, is only ranked No. 321.

Eala thus fell short of the title for the first time in an ITF tournament each time she reached the final.

