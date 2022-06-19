^

Sports

Filoil preseason hoops tiff returns in July

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 19, 2022 | 3:54pm
Filoil preseason hoops tiff returns in July

MANILA, Philippines — The Filoil preseason tournament is set to return this July following a three-year absence.

According to tournament director Joey Guillermo, the league already has 16 teams from the UAAP and the NCAA commit to play in the tiff now rebranded as the Filoil Ecooil Preseason Cup.

The tournament serves as a warm-up for both UAAP Season 85 and NCAA Season 98.

Per Guillermo, the tiff will be short as they plan to end the hostilities by August.

The teams in the league will be divided into two groups of eight teams which will undergo a round robin format, with the games happening at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan by mid-July.

Then, top eight teams will be advancing in a crossover playoff.

Joining Guillermo in organizing the tournament is Chairman Rey Gamboa, lead commissioner Joe Lipa, deputy commissioner Bert dela Rosa, and consultant and media head Virgil Villavicencio.

In the last edition of the tournament in 2019, La Salle bested NCAA's San Beda in the championship.

BASKETBALL

NCAA

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: RJ Abarrientos leaves FEU to go pro in Korea

Report: RJ Abarrientos leaves FEU to go pro in Korea

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Korean media reported on Sunday morning that Abarrientos, who has suited up multiple times for the national team, will be...
Sports
fbtw
Eala reaches final in Spain

Eala reaches final in Spain

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Red-hot Alex Eala rolled into the final of the elite W60 Madrid, making short work of Canada’s Katherine Sebov, 6-2,...
Sports
fbtw
Bella Belen pays no mind to MVP chants as NU zeroes in on historic title

Bella Belen pays no mind to MVP chants as NU zeroes in on historic title

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
For NU's star hitter, the coveted individual accolade could not be farther from her mind. Now as the Lady Bulldogs are one...
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater's Vanguardia calls foul on Northport coach's comments on mom in post-game confrontation

Blackwater's Vanguardia calls foul on Northport coach's comments on mom in post-game confrontation

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Moments after Blackwater's 97-90 win over the Batang Pier, Vanguardia was walking towards Jarencio for a handshake when the...
Sports
fbtw
Undermanned Gilas falls to Korea anew, gets swept in friendlies

Undermanned Gilas falls to Korea anew, gets swept in friendlies

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Gilas' efforts fell short after the Koreans went on a pivotal 7-2 run to finish the game.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Filipino skaters enjoy Vans' Go Skateboarding Day after two-year hiatus

Filipino skaters enjoy Vans' Go Skateboarding Day after two-year hiatus

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
An annual event first started in New York City in 2002, skaters from all over Metro Manila flocked to the affair highlighted...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan flounders as Korda takes command with 2-eagle feat in Meijer LPGA Classic

Pagdanganan flounders as Korda takes command with 2-eagle feat in Meijer LPGA Classic

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Pagdanganan struggled off the mound and to the green for the second straight day, missing seven fairways and seven greens...
Sports
fbtw
RSG PH promises to keep MSC crown in Filipino hands after ousting Smart Omega in lower bracket final

RSG PH promises to keep MSC crown in Filipino hands after ousting Smart Omega in lower bracket final

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
The Filipino Raiders vowed to not only avenge their loss but to keep the MSC crown on the side of the Philippines. 
Sports
fbtw
Bulgaria comes alive, outplays Canada

Bulgaria comes alive, outplays Canada

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
After suffering morale-crushing defeats in the last five games, Bulgaria has remained steadfast and vowed to fight until the...
Sports
fbtw
Capistrano replaces Juico as track chief

Capistrano replaces Juico as track chief

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Philip Ella Juico has stepped down as president of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association to focus on his family...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with