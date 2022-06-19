Blackwater's Vanguardia calls foul on Northport coach's comments on mom in post-game confrontation

MANILA, Philippines — Blackwater Bossing head coach Ariel Vanguardia didn't take kindly to Northport Batang Pier tactician Pido Jarencio in their confrontation post game at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday.

Moments after Blackwater's 97-90 win over the Batang Pier, Vanguardia was walking towards Jarencio for a handshake when the latter bumped his body against his fellow coach.

Words were apparently also exchanged, including some unkind ones allegedly against Vanguardia's late mother.

The Blackwater coach, though admitting he still had high respect for Jarencio, called foul on the comments that the Nortport tactician made.

"Ako, mahal na mahal ko yung nanay ko. Every victory, nami-miss ko siya. Pumanaw na siya. Wag lang mumurahin yung nanay OK please, yun lang," said Vanguardia in the post game interview.

"Kaya lang ako nag-ano, and I apologize pagpasok ko dito [sa press room] medyo mainit yung ulo ko, I apologize kasi nasama yung nanay ko eh. Talagang ano ako dun, very emotional ako sa nanay ko," he added.

Vanguardia deduced that Jarencio's averse reaction could've been brought about by him calling a timeout with six seconds left in the game as the Bossing led by seven points.

But he had said that there was already an agreement between coaches that there would be no bad blood in the event of that happening.

Still, Vanguardia took the high road and choose to apologize to the other coach.

"But Coach Pido, I'm sorry kung na-offend kita," he said.

Vanguardia's Blackwater Bossing are enjoying an unlikely start in the PBA Philippine Cup where they have won two of their first three games in the conference.