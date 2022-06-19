Report: RJ Abarrientos leaves FEU to go pro in Korea

RJ Abarrientos will no longer return to the FEU Tamaraws after signing with a team in the Korean Basketball League

MANILA, Philippines -- RJ Abarrientos will not be returning to the FEU Tamaraws just after one season in the senior's team in the UAAP.

Korean media reported on Sunday morning that Abarrientos, who has suited up multiple times for the national team, will be signing with Korean Basketball League (KBL) team Ulsan Hyundai Mobis.

Related Stories After slaying Koreans with Gilas, Belangel hopes to have warm welcome in KBL

#3 Abarrientos will fit in very well with rebuilding Ulsan Mobis players born in 1999 generation. He is playing better than current point guard Kim DongJun and Seo SeongJin. He is expected to sign according to news this morning. pic.twitter.com/O6An0pj0Oy — Heoball (@heoball) June 18, 2022

Twitter user Heoball posted screenshots of the reports.

This comes after fellow Gilas youngster SJ Belangel also signed with the KBL, set to play for the Daegu KOGAS.

Abarrientos ended up being a one-and-done for the Tams, posting norms of 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.53 assists, and 1.13 steals.

The second generation basketball star joins the likes of Lee WooSeok, Seo Seongjin, Kim DongJun, and Yoon Seong-Jun in the team.

Abarrientos is thus the latest Filipino basketball talent headed abroad after the scores of Pinoy imports in the B. League last year.

Among them were Abarrientos' fellow Gilas teammates Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, and Kobe Paras.