RSG PH promises to keep MSC crown in Filipino hands after ousting Smart Omega in lower bracket final

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 19, 2022 | 11:02am
RSG PH comforts Smart Omega captain Patrick “E2MAX” Caidic after their lower bracket final at the MSC 2022 in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday
Michelle Lojo

KUALA LUMPUR — At the end of the all-Filipino lower bracket finals of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2022, the entirety of RSG PH's team headed over to the side of Smart Omega to comfort their compatriots, particularly Captain Patrick “E2MAX” Caidic who had burst into tears at their loss, as the series had been such a close fight. 

Speaking to host Mara Aquino after their win, RSG PH jungler Jhonard "Demonkite" Cedrix Caranto shared what they had said to the Caidic as his team wrapped him in a group hug.

"Sabi ko, Titomax, bawi, kasi alam naman natin kung gaano nila ka-gusto mag-champion uli sa MSC," shared Caranto.

Dylan "Light" Catipon added in the post match interview that they had apologized to Caidic as they were not able to win the Upper Bracket finals and had the all Pinoy brawl at the lower brackets instead of the Grand Finals. 

"Nag-sorry kami na di kami nanalo sa Upper Bracket. Gusto rin kasi namin maulit yung PH vs PH sa grand finals. Then kino-comfort namin siya at sinabi rin namin na babawian namin RRQ para sa kanila." said Catipon

RSG PH commended the defending champions as the entire series had been worthy of the grand finals, with both teams on equal footing and trading leads.

"We're enemies at the battlefield but in real life we are truly friends and we support each other. It was a tough match, we were very lucky and made good decisions during the last game." noted Catipon.

The Filipino Raiders vowed to not only avenge their loss but to keep the MSC crown on the side of the Philippines. 

"Gagawin namin yung best namin para mauwi yung trophy," said EXP laner Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo.

RSG PH will hope to avenge their Upper Bracket loss against RRQ Hoshi, as well as give the country its third MSC title in the grand finals set this afternoon.

