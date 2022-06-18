Undermanned Gilas falls to Korea anew, gets swept in friendlies

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas could not split their assignments against South Korea in the KB Kookmin Bank Invitational losing again, 102-106, at the Anyang Stadium in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea on Saturday.

Gilas' efforts fell short after the Koreans went on a pivotal 7-2 run to finish the game.

The Filipinos, who were down to nine healthy players after Lebron Lopez suffered a sprain during the game, were ahead by one, 100-99, after a Rhenz Abando four-point play late in the game.

But a personal 5-0 run by Heo Ung turned the tables as the Koreans held a four-point cushion, 104-100 with 1:31 left in the game.

Though Dwight Ramos was able to get Gilas within two with a thunderous dunk with 14.5 ticks left, Kang Sangjae converted on two freebies to put the nail on the coffin.

Gilas was thus swept in their two-game exhibition against their regional rivals.

The Nationals are headed to New Zealand for their first game of the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

They play the Kiwis on Thursday, June 30.