NU makes light work of La Salle, nears historic UAAP crown

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs are one win away from ending a 65-year championship drought in UAAP women's volleyball.

NU remained undefeated after beating La Salle, 25-20, 25-12, 25-21, in Game One of UAAP Season 84 finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Reasserting their mastery over the Lady Spikers, the Lady Bulldogs flexed their multiple offensive weapons.

Back-to-back aces by Alyssa Solomon had NU up by seven, 20-13, in the opening set.

While a mini-run by DLSU sparked by Jyne Soreno made the game a little more competitive, Cess Robles finished the job with a down the line attack, 25-20.

In the second set, it was all NU as they ran away with the lead and the 2-0 advantage, 25-12.

The lopsided loss seemed to suck the life from the Lady Spikers, who only played at pace with NU in the opening rallies of Set 3.

Midway through the third set closer, NU was ahead, 12-7.

Mhicaela Belen top-scored for the Lady Bulldogs with 15 points. She also converted on the kill to give NU the match in the third set.

Alyssa Solomon also had 15 markers while Ivy Lacsina and Robles added 12 points each.

NU goes for the jugular in Game Two on Tuesday, for their first UAAP women's volleyball title since 1957.