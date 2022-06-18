Photo Release: Ironman 70.3
Jennifer Ann Palmares-Fong (second from right), vice president for Sales and Marketing of Megaworld Visayas, shakes hands with Sunrise Events, Inc. founder and The IRONMAN Philippines ambassador Fred Uytengsu after the formal partnership signing, making Megaworld’s The Mactan Newtown the official title sponsor of the IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines set Aug. 7 in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. Others in photo are (from left) Mylene Manlogon, vice president and head of retail partners management, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls; Cleofe Albiso, managing director, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts; and Princess Galura, president and general manager of The IRONMAN Phl.
