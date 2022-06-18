^

'I know how fleeting it can be': Thompson savors winning NBA title after devastating injuries

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 18, 2022 | 10:36am
'I know how fleeting it can be': Thompson savors winning NBA title after devastating injuries
Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Elsa / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Golden State Warriors relished winning another NBA title as they closed out the Boston Celtics in six games in TD Garden on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

But probably none more savored the whole thing than four-time champ Klay Thompson.

After missing almost 1,000 days of basketball action due to back-to-back devastating injuries, Thompson found himself back on top of the NBA summit.

"A lot of mixed [emotions] to be honest," said Thompson of how he was feeling after the championship.

"2019, it was easier to accept because I had never been hurt before and that five-year run took a lot out of us. But the second time it happened, it was like, what the heck is going on, man. Just to stay with it, just calf raise after calf raise, after underwater treadmill, so many days, not even touching a ball. Then to go through this season with the ups and downs, and even these playoffs, I'm just at a loss for words at times," he continued.

It was in Game Six of the NBA Finals in 2019 when Thompson tore his left ACL which sidelined him for the next season where Golden State finished with the league's worst record.

Then in November 2020, just barely before he was supposed to get back in action, he tore his right achilles and missed another season where his Warriors failed to make the playoffs, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the play-in tournament.

Finally in January 2022, the All-Star guard was able to get back on the NBA floor.

As his return culminated with their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons, Thompson said he couldn't take the moment for granted at all.

"I knew this was possible, but to be here in real time, man, I don't want to leave," said Thompson.

"I want to enjoy every second of this. I know how fleeting it can be," he added.

Thompson, along with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala, successfully revived the Warriors dynasty after winning three titles from 2015 to 2018.

