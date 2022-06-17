^

Gilas falters in first of two friendlies vs Korea

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 17, 2022 | 8:08pm
Dwight Ramos
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas could not sustain their form in the second half against Korea as they lost, 92-96, in the first of their two friendlies against the rivals at KB Kookmin Bank Invitational on Friday.

Gilas were ahead 55-45 after halftime break before the Koreans uncorked a 23-3 run to flip the script and took a 10-point lead, 68-58, punctuated by a Kim Jong-kyu basket with 2:03 left in the third quarter.

The Koreans led by as big as 17 points, 83-66.

But the Filipino cagers did not take the loss laying down as they battled back to cut the lead to five, 82-87, with 1:49 remaining.

The comeback fell short, though, as the clock expired on Gilas after a Dwight Ramos 3-pointer cut Korea's lead to just four with 10.7 left.

Gilas has a second try against their regional rivals in their next game Saturday.

The friendlies are being held as part of Gilas' preparations for the third window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers and the FIBA Asia Cup.

GILAS PILIPINAS
