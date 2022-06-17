^

Sports

Eala stuns Fourlis to reach W60 Madrid semis

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 17, 2022 | 7:41pm
Eala stuns Fourlis to reach W60 Madrid semis
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennister Alex Eala staged an upset over WTA No. 182 Jaimee Fourlis in the quarterfinals of W60 Madrid in Spain, 6-1, 6-4, on Friday.

Eala, 17, needed only an hour and eight minutes to dispatch her Australian foe and punch her ticket to the semifinal.

The World No. 413 hitter zoomed to a dominant start over Fourlis as she blanked her opponent, 5-0, to begin the first set.

While Fourlis ended up holding her serve in the sixth game to take one back, it only blemished Eala's set win as the latter held her serve right back to clinch the opener, 6-1.

It was a more competitive affair in the second frame, as Fourlis jumped to a 2-0 lead over Eala.

But the teen was hardly perturbed as she took three straight game wins to seize the lead, 3-2.

Fourlis broke Eala's serve to even the slate, 3-3, but the Filipina broke her right back to regain the advantage.

A pivotal break in the ninth game of the set that gave Eala a 5-4 lead set up the Filipina for the lopsided victory.

Eala now awaits the winner of the quarterfinals match between Carole Monnet of France and Katherine Sebov of Canada.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Curry wins first NBA Finals MVP plum as Warriors take Celtics out

Curry wins first NBA Finals MVP plum as Warriors take Celtics out

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
For the first time in his four title runs, Curry was named the best player in the series against the Boston Celtics as they...
Sports
fbtw
Why the Warriors&rsquo; latest NBA championship 'hits different' for Stephen Curry

Why the Warriors’ latest NBA championship 'hits different' for Stephen Curry

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
To think that he'd been there thrice before, it was surprising for most at how much Curry seemed to savor the feeling of winning...
Sports
fbtw
WATCH: Kai Sotto pre-draft workout for Sacramento Kings
play

WATCH: Kai Sotto pre-draft workout for Sacramento Kings

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After an injury setback, Sotto returned to the fold with a pre-draft workout with the Sacramento Kings.
Sports
fbtw
Celtics vow to return stronger after NBA Finals loss

Celtics vow to return stronger after NBA Finals loss

7 hours ago
The loss ended Boston's hopes of a record 18th NBA championship, and drew a line under a successful Celtics season that came...
Sports
fbtw
Mobile Legends bug takes smile away from RSG PH jungler

Mobile Legends bug takes smile away from RSG PH jungler

By Michelle Lojo | 10 hours ago
The issue had been a novel one: EXP laner Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo's game was different from his teammat...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
RSG PH, Smart Omega enter playoffs in Mobile Legends Southeast Asia tiff

RSG PH, Smart Omega enter playoffs in Mobile Legends Southeast Asia tiff

By Michelle Lojo | 4 days ago
Philippine teams RSG PH and Smart Omega advanced to the playoffs of the Mobile Legends: Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2022,...
Sports
fbtw
vivo T series delivers premium gaming experience within reach
Sponsored
vivo T series delivers premium gaming experience within reach
11 days ago
Sports
fb tw
Sibol accepts BTK captain&rsquo;s challenge for Philippines-US clash

Sibol accepts BTK captain’s challenge for Philippines-US clash

By Michelle Lojo | 14 days ago
Sibol has addressed BloodThirstyKings (BTK) team captain Michael “MobaZane” Cosgun's call for a Sibol-US mat...
Sports
fbtw
Triple-A PC action MMORPG Elyon now open for pre-registration

Triple-A PC action MMORPG Elyon now open for pre-registration

May 27, 2022 - 4:32pm
Elyon from PlayPark gives players a world-class PC MMORPG experience with its vast open world powered by immersive 3D gr...
Sports
fbtw
Smart applauds SIBOL performance in 2022 SEA Games after bagging two gold, two silver medals

Smart applauds SIBOL performance in 2022 SEA Games after bagging two gold, two silver medals

May 26, 2022 - 8:00am
With their medals, SIBOL placed third in the esports division with Vietnam at the top spot followed by Indonesia. SIBOL...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol settles for SEA Games silver in CrossFire, League of Legends

Sibol settles for SEA Games silver in CrossFire, League of Legends

By Michelle Lojo | May 23, 2022 - 10:04am
Sibol ended its 31st Southeast Asian campaign with a total of four medals after bets in CrossFire and League of Legend settled...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with