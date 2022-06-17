Eala stuns Fourlis to reach W60 Madrid semis

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennister Alex Eala staged an upset over WTA No. 182 Jaimee Fourlis in the quarterfinals of W60 Madrid in Spain, 6-1, 6-4, on Friday.

Eala, 17, needed only an hour and eight minutes to dispatch her Australian foe and punch her ticket to the semifinal.

The World No. 413 hitter zoomed to a dominant start over Fourlis as she blanked her opponent, 5-0, to begin the first set.

While Fourlis ended up holding her serve in the sixth game to take one back, it only blemished Eala's set win as the latter held her serve right back to clinch the opener, 6-1.

It was a more competitive affair in the second frame, as Fourlis jumped to a 2-0 lead over Eala.

But the teen was hardly perturbed as she took three straight game wins to seize the lead, 3-2.

Fourlis broke Eala's serve to even the slate, 3-3, but the Filipina broke her right back to regain the advantage.

A pivotal break in the ninth game of the set that gave Eala a 5-4 lead set up the Filipina for the lopsided victory.

Eala now awaits the winner of the quarterfinals match between Carole Monnet of France and Katherine Sebov of Canada.