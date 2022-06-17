^

Filipinas now 53rd in FIFA world rankings

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 17, 2022 | 5:49pm
The Philippine women's national football team
PWNT / Raymond Braganza

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team tallied a new program high in the FIFA World Rankings after rising to World No. 53 on Friday.

At the start of the year, the Filipinas were ranked 64th before moving up 10 places following their historic stint at the AFC Women's Asian Cup in India where they gave the Philippines its first-ever qualification to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The latest rankings come barely a month after the Filipinas won bronze in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

It was the country's first podium finish in the biennial meet since 1985.

The Filipinas are currently in Turkey in preparation for the upcoming ASEAN Football Federation Women's Championships set here in the country next month.

On Sunday, June 19, they are due for an international friendly with Ireland.

They will also fly to Slovenia afterwards for more training sessions and friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina later this month.

In the AFF Women's Championship, set to be played at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna, the Philippines is grouped with Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia and Malaysia.

