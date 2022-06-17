^

Phoenix soars past Terrafirma for 1st win in PBA Philippine Cup

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 17, 2022 | 5:16pm
Phoenix soars past Terrafirma for 1st win in PBA Philippine Cup
Jason Perkins
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Phoenix Fuel Masters barged into the win column in the PBA Philippine Cup, after beating the Terrafirma Dyip, 97-74, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Friday.

After their 0-2 start, the Fuel Masters vented their ire on the Dyip, now the only team without a win this conference.

Phoenix used outscored Terrafirma in the second quarter, 26-10, on its way to seizing control of the game.

But it was a 15-0 scoring run to start the third frame the blew the game wide open as the Fuel Masters took a 35-point lead, 59-24.

Balanced scoring from both the starters and reserves proved pivotal for Phoenix as four different players breached twin-digit scoring.

Jason Perkins was the top performer with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Matthew Wright added a double-double of 11 points and 10 assists. He also had five rebounds and four steals.

Javee Mocon also had 10 points and 10 boards.

Encho Serrano came off the bench to add 10 points. However, he was carried off the court in the fourth quarter after suffering an apparent knee injury during a rebound play.

Terrafirma's Joseph Gabayni had 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the losing effort.

