La Salle undeterred by NU's 14-0 record as UAAP volleyball finals clash looms

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 17, 2022 | 1:03pm
The DLSU Lady Spikers face the NU Lady Bulldogs in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament finals beginning on Saturday
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – The DLSU Lady Spikers are paying no mind to the NU Lady Bulldogs' immaculate record ahead of their finals clash in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday.

After coming out on top in the stepladder semifinals, DLSU coach Benson Bocboc knows that what happened in eliminations doesn't matter anymore.

"Going into the game, I think level yung playing field," Bocboc said after their three-set victory over the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Thursday.

"I don't think may value dito yung 14-0. So umabot tayo ng finals, we play best of three. So [we] start from zero. Unahan lang tayo kung sino makakakuha ng dalawang panalo," he added.

But the Lady Bulldogs will have an advantage in terms of rest as they have simply been waiting for their finals opponent for more than a week now.

NU also have the mental advantage over La Salle as they won both their match ups in elimination in three-set fashion.

Still, Lady Spiker Alleiah Malaluan mirrors Bocboc's view on the series.

"Entering the finals, mindset ko is like, dapat hindi pa tapos ‘yung season, so kailangan talaga namin mag-work hard for the ate’s and coaches, and sa mga nag su-support sa’min, and also sa La Sallian community, especially," said Malaluan.

"Kasi, grabe ‘yung supporta nila sa’min, and di pa kami tapos kailangan pa namin mag tiyaga in everything we need to do, when it comes to the game," she added.

The Lady Spikers returned to the finals for the first time since UAAP Season 80 where they won over the FEU Lady Tamaraws in two games.

Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldogs are gunning for their first UAAP title in women's volleyball since 1957.

