^

Sports

Curry wins first NBA Finals MVP plum as Warriors take Celtics out

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 17, 2022 | 12:00pm
Curry wins first NBA Finals MVP plum as Warriors take Celtics out
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors raises the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Stephen Curry finally added the most elusive trophy to his collection after being named the 2022 NBA Finals MVP on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

For the first time in his four title runs, Curry was named the best player in the series against the Boston Celtics as they closed out the latter in six games at the TD Garden.

Curry was voted unanimously for the award, per Philstar.com's Alder Almo.

In the Game Six closeout, Curry finished with 34 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block.

With the Warriors down in the series 1-2, Curry also exploded for 43 points on the road in Game Four, which proved pivotal for the Warriors.

His scoring outburst evened the series and set three straight victories for Golden State to clinch the championship.

Curry averaged 31.2 points, six rebounds and five assists in the six games of the finals series.

Curry adds the Finals MVP plum to his two league MVPs, one All-Star MVP, Western Conference Finals MVP award and four NBA championships.

BASKETBALL

NBA

STEPH CURRY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Kai Sotto pre-draft workout for Sacramento Kings
play

WATCH: Kai Sotto pre-draft workout for Sacramento Kings

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After an injury setback, Sotto returned to the fold with a pre-draft workout with the Sacramento Kings.
Sports
fbtw
Curry wins first NBA Finals MVP plum as Warriors take Celtics out

Curry wins first NBA Finals MVP plum as Warriors take Celtics out

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
For the first time in his four title runs, Curry was named the best player in the series against the Boston Celtics as they...
Sports
fbtw
Road Warriors nip Tropang Giga

Road Warriors nip Tropang Giga

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
NLEX played party pooper to RR Pogoy’s stellar birthday performance and Jojo Lastimosa’s debut as TNT team manager...
Sports
fbtw
Mobile Legends bug takes smile away from RSG PH jungler

Mobile Legends bug takes smile away from RSG PH jungler

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
The issue had been a novel one: EXP laner Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo's game was different from his teammat...
Sports
fbtw

Chot, Tim welcome Goorjian

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
The Bay Area Dragons will play in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup starting Sept. 21 and calling the shots for the EASL franchise team is Brian Goorjian who delivered Australia’s first medal, a bronze, in Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
La Salle undeterred by NU's 14-0 record as UAAP volleyball finals clash looms

La Salle undeterred by NU's 14-0 record as UAAP volleyball finals clash looms

By Luisa Morales | 14 minutes ago
After coming out on top in the stepladder semifinals, DLSU coach Benson Bocboc knows that what happened in eliminations doesn't...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan cracks with 67, trails by 4 in Meijer LPGA Classic

Pagdanganan cracks with 67, trails by 4 in Meijer LPGA Classic

By Jan Veran | 35 minutes ago
Bianca Pagdanganan brandished her awesome power and fired a five-under 67, earning a share of seventh place, four strokes...
Sports
fbtw
Curry, Warriors close out Celtics to claim to claim 4th NBA crown in 8 seasons

Curry, Warriors close out Celtics to claim to claim 4th NBA crown in 8 seasons

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Warriors disposed of the Boston Celtics, 103-90, at the TD Garden in Game Six on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).
Sports
fbtw
Can the Iloilo Kisela Knights make PCAP Wesley So Cup history?

Can the Iloilo Kisela Knights make PCAP Wesley So Cup history?

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The Iloilo Kisela Knights have one simple goal in this Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Dizon loses in playoff; Malixi rallies to 2nd

Dizon loses in playoff; Malixi rallies to 2nd

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Rianna Malixi missed completing a stirring fightback from eight down with a fiery 66, falling short by one to Alice Zhao in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with