Curry wins first NBA Finals MVP plum as Warriors take Celtics out

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors raises the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

MANILA, Philippines – Stephen Curry finally added the most elusive trophy to his collection after being named the 2022 NBA Finals MVP on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

For the first time in his four title runs, Curry was named the best player in the series against the Boston Celtics as they closed out the latter in six games at the TD Garden.

Curry was voted unanimously for the award, per Philstar.com's Alder Almo.

Stephen Curry was the unanimous choice for the NBA Finals MVP. Finally. Curry’s resume is complete. pic.twitter.com/UY35AbwFss — alder almo (@alderalmo) June 17, 2022

In the Game Six closeout, Curry finished with 34 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block.

With the Warriors down in the series 1-2, Curry also exploded for 43 points on the road in Game Four, which proved pivotal for the Warriors.

His scoring outburst evened the series and set three straight victories for Golden State to clinch the championship.

Curry averaged 31.2 points, six rebounds and five assists in the six games of the finals series.

Curry adds the Finals MVP plum to his two league MVPs, one All-Star MVP, Western Conference Finals MVP award and four NBA championships.