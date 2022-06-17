^

Curry, Warriors close out Celtics to claim to claim 4th NBA crown in 8 seasons

Luisa Morales
June 17, 2022
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three pointer against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have reached the summit of the NBA for the fourth time in the last eight seasons.

The Warriors disposed of the Boston Celtics, 103-90, at the TD Garden in Game Six on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

It was actually the Celtics who hit the ground running in Game Six when they went up by 12, 14-2, to open the game.

But a historic Warriors scoring run where they proceeded to outscore the Celtics 35-8 for the rest of the opening period flipped the script.

The avalanche of offense from Golden State included a 21-0 scoring burst — the longest in an NBA Finals game for the last 50 years.

A Jaylen Brown 3-pointer finally stopped the bleeding for the Celtics early in the second period.

But the run seemed to be enough for Golden State to dictate the pace and hold comfortable leads in the game.

Curry hit a 3-pointer to give the Warriors a 22-point lead, 72-50, with 6:15 remaining in the third salvo.

The Celtics didn't give up without a fight, though, as they ended the period on a 16-4 run to cut the deficit to just 10, 66-76.

But the Warriors were able to go tit-for-tat on offense in the fourth salvo to keep the Celtics at bay.

Andrew Wiggins hit a 3-pointer to push the Warriors' lead to 15, 99-84, with 1:43 ticks left in the game for the dagger.

Curry top-scored in the closeout game with 34 points. He also added seven rebounds and seven assists.

Wiggins and Jordan Poole contributed 18 and 15 markers, respectively. The former had six rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks as well.

Draymond Green, for his part, played an all-around game with 12 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks.

Brown finished with 34 points in the losing effort for the Celtics.

