Can the Iloilo Kisela Knights make PCAP Wesley So Cup history?

MANILA, Philippines – The Iloilo Kisela Knights have one simple goal in this Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines — to be the first team to successfully defend a title.

The Laguna Heroes, the first ever PCAP champions, were unable to defend the All-Filipino Cup as the San Juan Predators became the first team to win two PCAP titles. The third conference, the season-ending Reinforced Conference, is months away, and thus it remains if San Juan too can defend their crown.

Iloilo, on the other hand, makes no bones about this goal.

And in the process of going for a repeat — at 15-0 — can they sweep the entire conference?

They have beaten the best of the southern division in the Davao Chess Eagles, Negros Kingsmen, Zamboanga Sultans and Toledo Trojans.

In the midst of inter-division play where the north and south squads clash in a single round robin before the teams go for one more intra-division series before the playoffs, Iloilo has beaten Pasig.

They have yet to play the Caloocan LoadManna Knights (13-2), San Juan, Laguna (8-7) and the Manila Indios Bravos (7-8).

No squad has swept the elimination round. San Juan came close once, during last year’s Wesley So Cup where they lost once. The Pasig King Pirates also achieved the one-loss record in the recently concluded All Filipino Cup.

The Kisela Knights, of course, have no illusions. They know that sweeping the eliminations doesn’t mean anything unless you win a title. One that San Juan and Pasig both know all too well.

While Caloocan paces the north, Pasig is lurking nearby, the Predators are in their worst ever showing. At 10-5, they have lost more games than the last two conferences combined.

While San Juan knows that it is a marathon and not a sprint, they have to be alarmed because the matches have been largely close, they rarely field a complete line-up, while others are underperforming.

Pasig doesn’t look as imperious as they were in the last two conferences. There is this vulnerability to them.

Laguna has been on a downward spiral since winning the title more than a year ago. Internal issues or not, sixth spot in the north is not something they are accustomed to. Where they finish is anyone’s guess.

Manila? If any team has disappointed it must be them. They have had good line-ups but have never translated that into a bonafide threat.

Down south, the Davao Chess Eagles (12-3) are frightening. They could very well win it all.

Negros (11-4) is good but consistency is always a question.

The Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates, bolstered by their twin kills of San Juan and Laguna are at 11-4; the surprise of this conference as Zamboanga has yet to find its second wind.

Toledo (9-6) is good. But you never really know how they will perform on game day as they blow hot and cold.

And that brings us back to the Kisela Knights.

There is one more goal.

Aside from San Juan, Iloilo is the only other team to bring home a trophy in all four conferences so far. It is a streak and accomplishment they are immensely proud about.

And they intend to keep that streak going.