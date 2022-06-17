^

Eala rallies vs home bet to reach quarterfinals in W60 Madrid tiff

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 17, 2022 | 9:18am
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala fought back from a set down to pull off a come-from-behind victory over Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers, 0-6, 6-2, 7-5, in the Round of 16 of the W60 Madrid in Spain on Thursday.

After being blanked in the opening set where Cavalle-Reimers needed only 22 minutes to take the 1-0 set lead, the 17-year-old quickly recovered.

Eala broke Cavalle-Reimers' serve in the sixth game of the second frame to swing momentum to her side, 4-2.

She then strung together back-to-back game wins to force the third set decider, 6-2.

Cavalle-Reimers looked poised to dispose of Eala when she took a 5-3 lead in Set 3.

But Eala showed tremendous poise to blank Cavalle-Reimers in the next four games to pull the rug from under the 30-year-old.

The match lasted 2 hours and 15 minutes as Eala thus set up a clash with third seed Jaimee Fourlis of Australia on Friday.

Fourlis is ranked No. 182 in the world. Eala will need to dig deep to string the upset against another ranked opponent after besting Cavalle-Reimers (7th), and Daniela Seguel (11th) in her past two matches in Madrid.

Eala, ranked No. 413 in the WTA rankings, is looking for her third singles title in the professional ranks.

