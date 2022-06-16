^

Sports

Gilas youth clobber Kazakhs, earn quarters berth in FIBA U16 Asian Championship

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 16, 2022 | 10:22pm
Gilas youth clobber Kazakhs, earn quarters berth in FIBA U16 Asian Championship
Lorenzo Bryan Competente (12)
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas U16 team punched their ticket to the quarterfinals of the FIBA U16 Asian Championship after beating Kazakhstan in a playoff, 83-60, at the Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall on Thursday.

After falling short of an outright entry to the next round with their close loss to Japan, the Gilas youngsters vented their ire on the Kazakhs in the lopsided game.

Five different Gilas players finished in twin-digit scoring with Lorenzo Bryan Competente leading the way with 15 points.

Jacob Bayla and Kristian Porter added 13 and 12 markers, respectively.

Caelum Harris, for his part, played an all-around game as he finished with five points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The young Filipino cagers, who only trailed for a short while in the opening salvo, took complete control of the game where they led by as much as 26 points.

Gilas thus set up a clash with Australia in quarterfinals on Friday.

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Yulo nears World Artistic Gymnastics Championship berth

Yulo nears World Artistic Gymnastics Championship berth

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Caloy Yulo is closing in on a spot to the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship set late this year in Liverpool, England...
Sports
fbtw
Boston's Brown defiant ahead of Celtics' must-win Game 6 vs Warriors

Boston's Brown defiant ahead of Celtics' must-win Game 6 vs Warriors

10 hours ago
Boston's backs are against the wall heading into Game Six of the NBA Finals, but Celtics star Jaylen Brown vowed they won't...
Sports
fbtw
RSA, MVP join forces

RSA, MVP join forces

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Basketball’s biggest patrons the MVP Group-Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and the San Miguel Corp. are joining forces...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics upbeat on forcing Game 7 decider vs Warriors

Celtics upbeat on forcing Game 7 decider vs Warriors

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
The Boston Celtics will be on the brink when they face the Golden State Warriros in Game Six of the NBA Finals at the TD Garden...
Sports
fbtw
UST regains UAAP men's chess title

UST regains UAAP men's chess title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas quickly atoned for its exit in women’s indoor volleyball by reclaiming the crown in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
La Salle ends Ateneo's Cinderella run, enters UAAP finals

La Salle ends Ateneo's Cinderella run, enters UAAP finals

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Lady Spikers, who were enjoying a twice-to-beat advantage, wasted no time in setting up a finals clash with the still...
Sports
fbtw
Trollano's game-winner tows NLEX past struggling TNT

Trollano's game-winner tows NLEX past struggling TNT

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
In a back-and-forth affair, Trollano had the last laugh against the Philippine Cup defending champions, who are now 2-2 across...
Sports
fbtw
Avaricio stays in firm control despite 75 as Ikeda wavers

Avaricio stays in firm control despite 75 as Ikeda wavers

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Chanelle Avaricio turned from near-flawless to flawed and blew a late charge with two bogeys in the last three holes for a...
Sports
fbtw
Wesley So Cup: Surigao sinks Laguna, San Juan

Wesley So Cup: Surigao sinks Laguna, San Juan

By Rick Olivares | 10 hours ago
The Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates had one of its biggest days in their tenure in the Professional Chess Association of the...
Sports
fbtw
Saso primes up for PGA, rejoins hunt in Meijer Classic

Saso primes up for PGA, rejoins hunt in Meijer Classic

By Jan Veran | 10 hours ago
Yuka Saso expects a big rebound from an ill-fated defense of the US Women’s Open crown as she re-joins the title chase...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with