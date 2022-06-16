Gilas youth clobber Kazakhs, earn quarters berth in FIBA U16 Asian Championship

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas U16 team punched their ticket to the quarterfinals of the FIBA U16 Asian Championship after beating Kazakhstan in a playoff, 83-60, at the Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall on Thursday.

After falling short of an outright entry to the next round with their close loss to Japan, the Gilas youngsters vented their ire on the Kazakhs in the lopsided game.

Five different Gilas players finished in twin-digit scoring with Lorenzo Bryan Competente leading the way with 15 points.

Jacob Bayla and Kristian Porter added 13 and 12 markers, respectively.

Caelum Harris, for his part, played an all-around game as he finished with five points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The young Filipino cagers, who only trailed for a short while in the opening salvo, took complete control of the game where they led by as much as 26 points.

Gilas thus set up a clash with Australia in quarterfinals on Friday.